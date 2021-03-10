Aligos Therapeutics Begins Dosing with STOPS™ Molecule Drug Candidate, ALG-010133, in First Cohort of Chronic Hepatitis B Patients in a Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Study

The first drug candidate in Aligos’s chronic hepatitis B portfolio to be administered to CHB patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company has started dosing in the first cohort of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients in the ongoing ALG-010133-101 study (NCT04485663). This trial is evaluating ALG-010133, a proprietary oligonucleotide S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymer (STOPS™) molecule, which was developed to reduce viral S-antigen (or HBsAg) levels in CHB patients.



“S-antigen suppresses immune responses and plays a major role in maintaining HBV replication in patients with CHB,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Aligos. “Our lead STOPS candidate, ALG-010133, has demonstrated potent inhibition of S-antigen levels in preclinical studies. This observation, coupled with the drug’s clinical profile to date, led us to initiate dosing with ALG-010133 in CHB patients to assess its ability to suppress S-antigen levels. It is exciting to have taken the first step in evaluating ALG-010133 in CHB patients. Our goal is to develop a therapeutic regimen that can lead to functional cure for patients living with CHB.”

ALG-010133-101 (NCT04485663) is a multi-part umbrella trial that is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of up to twelve weekly doses of subcutaneously administered ALG-010133 in healthy volunteers (HVs) and virologically suppressed patients with CHB. Seventy-two healthy volunteers have been dosed to date, and preliminary data indicate that ALG-010133 has an acceptable safety and PK profile after as many as three weekly subcutaneous doses. The drug levels achieved at doses evaluated in HVs are expected to result in antiviral activity, thus supporting further evaluation of ALG-010133 in CHB patients.

Matthew W. McClure, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aligos, added, “This is an exciting next step for Aligos. We have now entered an important phase in the ALG-010133-101 study where we will define the clinical profile of ALG-010133 in our target population, patients with CHB. We expect to begin reporting safety, pharmacokinetic, and antiviral activity data for ALG-010133 from the initial patient cohorts of this study in the second half of 2021.”

Professor Ed Gane, MB ChB, Principal Investigator for the ALG-010133-101 study, added, “I believe that drugs that reduce S-antigen levels will play an important role in achieving much higher rates of functional cure than can be achieved with current therapies and look forward to evaluating the potential role that this promising drug candidate may play in future treatment regimens.”

Aligos’ STOPS program represents one of several in the company’s CHB portfolio that target different clinically validated mechanisms of action in the hepatitis B virus life cycle. The portfolio also includes capsid assembly modulator (CAM), antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), and small interfering RNA (siRNA) drug candidates. The properties of these candidates indicate that their use in combination could yield potentially best-in-class treatment regimens that may achieve higher rates of functional cure than current standard of care. For each of these drug candidates, Aligos plans to initially establish proof of concept as monotherapy in Phase 1 umbrella trials before evaluating them in combination in subsequent trials.

