The Programmatic Revolution Starts Now: PandoLogic and Aptitude Research to Debut New Findings at Spring HR Tech Conference

WHO: PandoLogic, the world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, with Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research WHAT: Will share the findings from a new research report in the session, "Don't Get Left Behind: The Programmatic Revolution Starts Now," during the Spring HR Technology Conference. WHEN: The event will take place from Tuesday, March 16, to Friday, March 19, 2021. PandoLogic will present on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET. WHERE: The Spring HR Technology Conference & Exposition will be held virtually. For registration information, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

Programmatic job advertising marries data and reach to help companies meet their hiring needs, but some don't know how, where or when to get started. The short answer is now, and during the Spring HR Technology Conference, Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research, will unveil new findings detailing the importance of programmatic job advertising and its role in recruitment spend ROI.

Laurano will share why companies – at any stage in their journey – can achieve better job advertising outcomes, support diversity sourcing goals, promote recruitment marketing and gain real-time adjustments not previously possible. Attendees will learn how to define programmatic job advertising, build a business case, evaluate providers, determine success and take away a deeper understanding of the technology and its benefits.

PandoLogic's pandoIQ platform enables employers, staffing firms and RPOs to source qualified applicants faster and more efficiently. pandoIQ maximizes job advertising spend through the use of data science, machine learning and proprietary campaign algorithms that fully automate and optimize the job advertising business process. Since 2007, over 125,000 employers and more than 700 digital publishers have benefited from PandoLogic's programmatic solutions resulting in over 5 billion programmatic job campaigns based on more than 200 billion historical job performance data points. To learn more, visit https://pandologic.com/.

