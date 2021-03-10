Solis Mammography Announces Expansion Into Southeast Florida Market

Signals Entry Into Dynamic Southeast Florida Market and Nation's 7th Largest Metropolitan Area

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Tx., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of breast health and diagnostic services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Miami Breast Institute, a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence in the Miami market. Miami Breast Institute opened in 2008 under the clinical leadership of two board-certified, fellowship-trained breast imaging specialists, Anamary Quiros Mesa, MD, and Elsy Carbot-Flores, MD. Both physicians are graduates of the University of Miami School of Medicine, with fellowships in breast imaging from Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami.

Miami Breast Institute’s reputation as a leading provider of comprehensive women’s radiology services with an incomparable tradition of patient satisfaction, makes it a natural fit with Solis Mammography’s philosophy of marrying technical innovation and clinical leadership with a high-touch, patient-centric experience.

“We have a mutual dedication to delivering an exceptional experience,” said Grant Davies, president and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. “As we look to expand into a vibrant and competitive market, our partnership with Miami Breast Institute gives us a firm foundation to build on as we share our singular mission of advancing women’s healthcare with patients and the clinical community.”

“We chose Solis Mammography as our breast health partner so we could improve operational efficiencies in order to serve more patients,” said Art Mesa, executive director and co-founder of Miami Breast Institute. “Solis gives us access to state-of-the-art imaging systems and advanced clinical technologies. They have a proven infrastructure that can help us grow across the region.”

Miami Breast Institute’s existing radiology team of skilled physicians and technologists will continue to serve patients, providing the focused expertise in high-quality breast imaging, from 3D mammography to breast MRI, that patients and referrers have come to count on.

Solis Mammography’s partnership with Miami Breast Institute expands its footprint into its 10th major market.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography is a specialized healthcare provider that has been dedicated to helping women achieve and maintain breast health and peace of mind for more than 30 years and more than 5 million procedures. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis operates more than 85 centers in ten major markets, including North Texas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, Greensboro and Miami, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical institutions.

