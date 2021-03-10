Splashtop Completes its Unicorn Funding with an Additional $15M from Existing Investors

Additional $15M funding extends Splashtop’s oversubscribed unicorn round to $65 million

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wednesday, March 10, 2021—Splashtop Inc., a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support, has secured an additional $15 million from existing investors Sapphire Ventures, Storm Ventures, NEA, and DFJ DragonFund.

In January 2021, Splashtop announced a $50 million financing round that pushed its valuation beyond the $1 billion unicorn level. The new additional $15 million in funding closes the Splashtop unicorn funding round at $65 million.

“Splashtop’s modern approach to remote access is making a real difference in how, where, and when people can use the digital resources they need to work, learn, and be entertained,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “This latest fundraising will help us support our accelerated global expansion by amplifying our brand, attracting more talent, and expanding our enterprise presence.”

Founded in 2006, Splashtop started becoming profitable in 2015 and has been growing rapidly ever since. Splashtop now has more than 30 million users, supports more than 800 million sessions globally, and has a current growth rate of 160% with profits of 60%.

According to Splashtop investor Sapphire Ventures’ Jai Das, this represents exceptional performance and positions Splashtop as the perfect example of an agile company that has demonstrated fast growth, impressive customer satisfaction scores, and attractive profit margins.



“As we march forward and continue to grow, we will continue to aim to innovate and deliver best-in-class products and services to delight our customers everywhere,” said Mark Lee, co-founder, and CEO of Splashtop.

You can learn more about Splashtop’s funding and its path to unicorn status in Splashtop’s CEO’s blog.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote support software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs) while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.splashtop.com for more information.

