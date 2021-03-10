Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Seven Presentations at ENDO 2021, Demonstrating Commitment to People with Rare Endocrine Diseases

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced seven presentations at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021.



“We are excited to present the 6-month data from our phase 2 PaTH Forward trial in adult hypoparathyroidism for the first time at a scientific conference. These data demonstrate that TransCon PTH can help to reduce or eliminate standard of care treatment, while maintaining serum calcium within the normal range, improving quality of life and driving expected increases in bone remodeling for people with hypoparathyroidism,” said Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma. “We also will present two years of follow-up data for TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), our investigational once-weekly growth hormone, which show durable results in children treated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, and we will provide additional updates on each of our clinical programs in endocrinology.”

ENDO 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual Event: Presentation Details

Oral Presentation Title Date/Time TransCon PTH as a Hormone Replacement Therapy for Patients with Hypoparathyroidism: 6-Month Update from the PaTH Forward Open-Label Extension. Abstract Number: 7216.

Oral Session: OR06. Novel Treatments for Metabolic Bone Diseases.

Mar 23, 2021, 2:00–3:00 PM. Poster Presentations Title Date/Time Efficacy and Safety of up to 2 Years of Treatment with TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in Treatment-Naïve and Treatment-Experienced Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency. Abstract Number: 7215.

Poster Session: P33. Growth and Growth Hormone. Design of the foresiGHt Trial: A Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Trial to Compare Once-Weekly TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) to Placebo and Daily Somatropin in Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD). Abstract Number: 7942.

Poster Session: P30. Clinical Trials and Study Updates in Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary. Economic Burden of Growth Hormone Deficiency in a U.S. Pediatric Population. Abstract Number: 7212.

Poster Session: P33. Growth and Growth Hormone. Design and Baseline Demographics of a Five-Year, Multi-National Observational Cohort Study of Children with Achondroplasia (ACHieve study) Abstract Number: 7218.

Poster Session: P35. Pediatric Endocrinology: Adrenal, Thyroid and Genetic Disorders. Design of the ACcomplisH Trial: A Phase 2, Multicenter, Placebo-controlled, Dose Escalation Trial Evaluating Safety, Efficacy, and Pharmacokinetics of Weekly TransCon CNP in Children with Achondroplasia. Abstract Number: 7210.

Poster Session: P35. Pediatric Endocrinology: Adrenal, Thyroid, and Genetic Disorders. Disease Burden of Patients Living with Hypoparathyroidism: Results from the Voices of Hypopara Survey. Abstract Number: 8810

Poster Session: P08. Parathyroid and Rare Bone Disease

The posters will be available on the Ascendis website under Selected Publications in the Pipeline section: https://ascendispharma.us/pipeline/publications/. If you are a healthcare provider who would like more information, please contact: medicalaffairs@ascendispharma.com.

About TransCon™ Technology

TransCon refers to “transient conjugation.” The proprietary TransCon platform is an innovative technology to create new therapies that are designed to optimize therapeutic effect, including efficacy, safety and dosing frequency. TransCon molecules have three components: a parent drug, an inert carrier that protects it, and a linker that temporarily binds the two. When bound, the carrier inactivates and shields the parent drug from clearance. When injected into the body, physiologic conditions (e.g., pH and temperature) initiate the release of the active parent drug in a predictable manner. Once the parent drug is released from the carrier, the parent drug’s distribution and original mode of action is expected to be maintained. TransCon technology can be applied broadly to a protein, peptide or small molecule in multiple therapeutic areas, and can be used systemically or locally.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates and one oncology product candidate in clinical development. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and in Princeton, New Jersey.

Please visit www.ascendispharma.com (for global information) or www.ascendispharma.us (for U.S. information.).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, (ii) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas and (iii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ prospectus supplement filed on July 9, 2020 and Ascendis’ current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © March 2021 Ascendis Pharma A/S.