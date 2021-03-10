Golden State Welcomes Wealth Manager, Lee Jones of Tangent Retirement with Offices in both Northern and Southern CA

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Equity Partners (“Golden State”), an investment advisor registered with the SEC, is pleased to announce that Lee Jones of Tangent Retirement has joined the team. Located in South Coast Metro, California, Lee specializes in asset management with a focus on retirement and income planning. He works with his clients to develop and implement diverse, strategy based financial plans utilizing industry-leading technology and resources.



Lee comes to Golden State with a wealth of industry experience that began in the bank channel with Well Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Union Bank respectively and progressed into the independent channel and his own practice. He primarily works with executives, engineers, small business owners, retirees and individuals seeking financial guidance during a divorce or legal settlement.

“Lee brings a diverse background and experience to Golden State, adding to the comprehensive knowledge base held by our consistently growing community of advisors,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

Lee resides in Southern California with his wife, Lauren, their daughter Hannah. They all share a love for the California wilderness and make every effort to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Learn more at www.tangentretirement.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $2 billion in brokerage and advisory assets¹. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs³, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹ As of December 2020.

² As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

³ As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

Investment advisory services are offered through Golden State Equity Partners, LLC (“GSEP”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tangent Retirement is a DBA of GSEP.

Daniel Catone is a registered representative with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, an investment adviser registered with the SEC . LPL Financial is not affiliated with any named entities mentioned in this content.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com

949-433-6860