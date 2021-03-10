Impact makes strategic hires as it promotes a number of staff, with Alex Springer now Regional VP, EMEA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership automation company, Impact, has made a number of new hires amid the continued expansion of its EMEA team, with a range of key executives promoted in response to the technology company’s continued growth and success.
Alex Springer has been promoted to Regional VP, EMEA Sales & Solutions Architects; James Bennie to Senior Director, Customer Success; Sam Crocker to Director, Mid-Market & SMB Sales; and Matthew Sheppard and Smita Pillai to Customer Success Director roles; while Bharat Siyani has been promoted to Director, Global HR; Alex Gordon to Associate, Channel Partnerships Development; and Ana Santos, Associate, Solutions Architect.
Clara Mantegazza and Dayo Ojo are hired in Business Development roles, whilst Patrick Chancelier joins as Account Executive, Strategic Enterprise.
These positions will all focus on establishing, activating, and growing partnerships for a vast range of clients.
“We are building an entire new growth channel with partnership automation and providing an alternative to over-reliance on the duopoly and ‘traditional’ sales and marketing techniques,” comments Bharat Siyani, Director, Global HR, Impact
“Our diverse and world-class team will be working with customers and partners across a range of markets at a time when brands are beginning to grasp the power of partnerships. By scaling and growing our team in this way we can better meet market demand for our Partnership Cloud technology and continue to innovate and optimise our offering,” adds Florian Gramshammer, MD EMEA, Impact.
Impact’s varied client base across EMEA includes TUI, Ticketmaster, SecretEscapes, Starling Bank, KwikFit, Virgin Experience Days and HelloFresh.
About Impact
Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle, including: discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimisation and payment processing for enterprise partnerships. Impact’s Partnership Cloud™manages over £50B in e-commerce sales and processes over £2B per year in payments to partners. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as TUI, Ticketmaster, SecretEscapes, Starling, KwikFit, Virgin Experience Days and HelloFresh. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 500 employees and twelve offices worldwide. To learn more visit www.impact.com.
