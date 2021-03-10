Elite Wine & Whisky Explains the Potential Impact of the Suspended US Tariffs on Scotch Whisky Investments

Elite Wine & Whisky - Whisky Investments Elite Wine & Whisky

Following on from the news that Biden has decided to suspend the 25% tariff on Scotch Whisky we investigate the potential impact on the whisky investment market

But why should one invest in whisky over other luxury commodities? With exceptional returns in recent years (between 12-20%), a better question might be ‘why not whisky?’” — Elite Wine & Whisky