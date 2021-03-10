Procloz hires Gaurav Soni to lead Finance & Business Partnerships
GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procloz, a leading local Employer of Record & PEO services company in India, is pleased to announce and welcome Gaurav Soni. He will be leading Finance, Business Partnerships, and Business Expansion at Procloz, further strengthening Procloz’s service capabilities.
“2020 was a year of investment in our service capabilities along with infrastructure, and 2021 will be the year of investment in our people. We are aiming to build Procloz as a preferred service provider for Contingent Workforce Solutions in India & Australia”, quotes Amandeep Singh Wasal, Founder of Procloz.
In line with Procloz’s growth plans, Gaurav will be instrumental in increasing its bottom line and establishing key business partnerships. “I have known Aman and Niraj for more than eight years and pleased to see the growth of Procloz in the last few years. I am looking forward to building a strong team of partners and consultants to help deliver services for our clients”, explains Gaurav Soni.
About Procloz- Procloz was established with a core vision to help boost organizational growth by managing local employment, payroll, compliances, and tax challenges for expanding businesses. We deliver compliant workforce solutions through our multi-country employer of record and managed payroll services. We cater to a wide variety of industries and help organizations employ and manage their workforce more effectively. We use different technologies and compliance and service partners whose vision and values align with ours to provide a seamless service experience to our clients and their employees. Procloz also helps with in-country business setup, policy documentation, social security, tax registration, recruitment & HR Services.
Learn more – www.procloz.com
Amandeep Singh Wasal
