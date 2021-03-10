Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market To Reach Value Of About $14.6 Million In 2023

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-contact infrared thermometers market consists of sales of non-contact infrared thermometers and related services that are used in homes and hospitals. The non-contact infrared thermometer is a thermometer that can be used to quickly and non-invasively evaluate temperature, possibly causing less discomfort than traditional methods.

Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Size And Drivers:

The global non-contact infrared thermometer market is expected to stabilize after the pandemic and reach $14.63 million in 2023 at a CAGR of -6.37%.

The increasing demand for non-contact infrared thermometers due to COVID-19 cases is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Trends In The Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market

The non-contact infrared thermometer based on Bluetooth is a key trend in the noncontact infrared thermometer market. Door-to-door testing campaigns are becoming less realistic with increasing COVID-19 cases and this is where the smart thermometer comes into the picture. When the thermometer is switched on, it connects to the phone through Bluetooth and the location will also appear on the app. Just like other thermometers, you can evaluate yourself and the findings will appear on the mobile phone – if there is a fever, the information and location will be sent to the server.

Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Segments:

The global non-contact infrared thermometers market is further segmented based on product type, application and geography.

By Product Type: Forehead, In-Ear, Multifunction.

By Application: Veterinary, Medical.

By Geography: The global non-contact infrared thermometers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-contact infrared thermometers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-contact infrared thermometers market, non-contact infrared thermometers market share, non-contact infrared thermometers market players, non-contact infrared thermometers market segments and geographies, non-contact infrared thermometers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-contact infrared thermometers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Organizations Covered: Braun, Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, Paul Hartmann, American Diagnostic Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-20) and ten years forecast (2021-2025-2030)

Other Information And Analyses: SWOT analysis, non-contact infrared thermometers market customer information, non-contact infrared thermometers market product/service analysis – product examples, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, suggested trend based strategies, impact of COVID-19 on the market, future outlook and potential analysis, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global non-contact infrared thermometers market in 2021 - countries offering most new opportunities, conclusions and recommendations by expert analysts.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Sector: The report reveals where the global non-contact infrared thermometers industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

