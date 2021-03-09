For immediate release: March 9, 2021 (21-067)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471

Pierce County nurse suspended on allegations of rape and indecent liberties

OLYMPIA – The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission immediately suspended the license of Pierce County registered nurse Luis R. Ibarra (RN.00144561) pending further legal action. Ibarra was found to be an immediate risk to the public health and safety.

Charges state that Ibarra had sexually assaulted two patients while they were in the hospital. Ibarra was criminally charged in King County Superior Court with second-degree rape, a class A felony and indecent liberties, a class B felony.

Ibarra cannot work as a registered nurse in Washington until the state Department of Health charges are resolved. He has 20 days to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission protects and promotes public health and safety in Washington by regulating nursing practice. The commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency, education, and discipline.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)