Confirmation hearing Wednesday morning for Secretary of Health

For immediate release: March 09, 2021 (pub 21-069)

Contact: Frank Ameduri, Communications, 360-522-3750

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Senate Committee on Health & Long Term Care will hold a confirmation hearing for Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health at 8 a.m. on March 9.

Governor Jay Inslee appointed Dr. Shah to replace John Wiesman as Secretary of Health in December, 2020. Dr. Shah comes to Washington from Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in Texas where he served as executive director. HCPH is the nationally-accredited county public health agency for the third-largest county in the United States serving 4.7 million people.

Dr. Shah has enjoyed a distinguished career as an emergency department physician at Houston’s well-respected Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center. His journey in public health began as Chief Medical Officer of Galveston County Health District before joining HCPH to oversee its clinical health system and infectious disease portfolio. Under his leadership, HCPH won numerous awards including recognition as Local Health Department of the Year by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) in 2016 for its work in innovation, engagement, and health equity. In March of 2021, Dr. Shah was named a Public Official of the Year by the University of Houston Master of Public Administration program, an award that honors outstanding public officials in the greater Houston area.

During Dr. Shah’s short time with the Washington State Department of Health, he has lead the agency’s effort to launch a robust COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Under his leadership, the agency built 4 mass vaccination sites, which have administered 100,000 doses since starting in late January. Just in the last week, the state announced the notable milestone of giving 2 million doses total to the people of Washington, and achieved the goal of giving 45,000 doses in a single day. His focus is on equity, innovation, and engagement as well as improving the quality of public health across the state.

The position of Secretary of Health is a gubernatorial appointment that is confirmed by the senate. This hearing is the first step in the process in the committee with oversight of the agency’s work. Dr. Shah will testify under oath at the hearing, after which the committee can recommend his confirmation to the full senate. At that point the full senate will vote on Shah’s confirmation. There is no specific timeframe for the confirmation process.

More information about the hearing is available on the committee’s webpage.

