Legislation Authorizing Efficiencies in the Town of Rye Court

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.4945/A.5471) authorizing efficiencies in the Town of Rye court as it begins to assume responsibilities and actions from the Village of Port Chester court. The Village of Port Chester board voted to dissolve the village court, effective May 15th, to save money and help lessen the burden on village taxpayers. Upon its dissolution, the Town of Rye will assume the court responsibilities that were previously handled by the Village of Port Chester. This legislation allows the Town of Rye to appoint two interim justices until elections take place to help ensure a successful transition of responsibilities from the village court to the town court. The legislation also allows the town to initially elect one of the new justice positions to an initial two-year term to promote continuity and ensure that no more than two justices are up for election in the same year.

"The Village of Port Chester and the Town of Rye are working together to deliver real solutions for their communities that promote efficiencies and deliver for the taxpayers, while maintaining court services," Governor Cuomo said. "This legislation will helpthe village and the town seamlessly implement their plan to transition to one court system, which will allow the Village of Port Chester to decrease local costs without sacrificing critical services for residents or implementing tax hikes."

Senator Shelley Mayer said, "This bill, which provides for the assumption of local court activity for the Village of Port Chester by the Town of Rye effective May 15th, will lead to decreased local costs while ensuring there are the necessary resources for a busy local court. I commend Governor Cuomo for his prompt signing of the bill, allowing the process to move ahead under a tight schedule. My appreciation also goes to my colleague Assemblyman Steve Otis, Town of Rye Supervisor Gary Zuckerman and the Village of Port Chester for working together effectively to serve all the residents of their community."

Assembly Member Steve Otis said, "With the dissolution of the village of Port Chester court, the Town of Rye has developed a plan to assume responsibility for a significant increase in court activity. With Governor Cuomo's approval of this legislation, that plan can now go forward in time to provide a seamless transition and cost savings for local taxpayers. This is a case of good teamwork among Town Supervisor Gary Zuckerman, the Assembly, my colleague Senator Shelley Mayer and the Governor to have this approved in a timely fashion."

This legislation was requested by the Town of Rye. The town has carefully reviewed the anticipated workload and determined that two additional justices were required to accommodate the increased level of activity the town court will receive. With the dissolution of the village court and expansion of the town court, the result will be a reduction of one full local justice position.