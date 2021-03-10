Simon Quick Named a 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews.

/EIN News/ -- Morristown, NJ, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon Quick Advisors has been recognized as a 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers as announced by InvestmentNews today.

Simon Quick was chosen as one of this year’s top-75 based on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and more.

Jenna Wilson, Chair of the company’s Employee Experience Committee remarked “We are thrilled to be included in this year’s ranking as making Simon Quick a great place to work is a top priority for us. Over the past year we have invested in management training and finding unique ways to connect with each other while working in a virtual environment.”

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program.

“We’ve all seen the value of a great work culture over the past year, and InvestmentNews is excited to once again recognize those firms that are taking a lead in providing great financial advice and being a great place to work,” said George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer, InvestmentNews. “These firms are leading the industry in developing best-in-class human resource practices.”

Simon Quick Advisors placed 7th ‘50+ Employees’ category, you can click here to view their listing.

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2021 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, please go to Bestplacesforadvisers.com.



About Simon Quick Advisors

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Simon Quick Advisors is a wealth management and investment consulting firm that advises high net worth individuals and families. Simon Quick Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering customized integrated financial planning and investment solutions. The firm has offices in Morristown, NJ, Chattanooga, TN and Denver, CO.

Simon Quick is an SEC registered investment advisor with offices in Morristown, NJ; Chattanooga, TN; and Denver, CO. A copy of our written disclosure brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. References to Simon Quick as being "registered" does not imply a certain level of education or expertise.





