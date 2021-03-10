Mobius Interactive Appoints New Vice President with 3 Decades of Corporate Development, Investor Relations Expertise

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Mobius Interactive Ltd., has appointed a new member to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Joining the board is Mr. Seamus Byrne.

“On behalf of Mobius’s Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Seamus Byrne to the Mobius team. We are confident that Seamus will be of great value to Mobius as the Company grows. Seamus brings an impressive background in corporate development, fundraising and public offerings and we are excited about the impact Seamus will make at Mobius. We anticipate that his obvious commitment to our mission and his impressive expertise will be invaluable as we move forward in becoming a leader in the gaming and esports space.” said President Gary Eldridge.

Mr. Byrne brings over 30 years of capital market experience in both the private and public sectors. Seamus has a wealth of corporate development knowledge and insight. He previously led the development and operations of several different organizations and has raised over C$100 million, and driven market capitalizations for public companies worth more than C$2 billion. Seamus has had terrific success with cannabis companies over the last eight years. He has participated in financing and IPO’s for The Green Organic Dutchman, Organigram, Emblem, and Plus Products. Most recently, Seamus led investor relations at Hemp Fusion, which just completed a tremendously successful IPO; currently trading at a C$300 million-plus market cap. Seamus holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and International Development Studies, with distinction, from Dalhousie University.

About Mobius Interactive Ltd.

Mobius Interactive Ltd. is an online esports entertainment and gaming company created to energize the spirit of digital fans with brands that range across regulated gaming, fantasy and digital media. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and launched in 2020. Mobius Interactive is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment with a variety of diverse demographic groups. In partnership with leading eSports and iGaming platform Ultra Play, Mobius Interactive fuels a network of high-net-worth gamers around the world. Mobius does this with loyalty and gamification programs aimed to enhance engagement by leveraging state of the art customer relationship management systems and joint ventures with more than 600 VIP and master gaming affiliates.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary Eldridge, President

Phone: (604) 783-1685 or visit www.mobiusinteractive.ltd

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

