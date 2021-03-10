Women’s football tournament with a cause

Hafele Girls Love Goals Cup Winners Hafele IWD tournament Sanja Swami - Hafele

INDIA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a homage to women across the globe during Women’s Day, a unique football tournament organized entirely by women witnessed ten teams playing for a specific cause each, mentored by celebrities

To encourage women empowerment through sports the one-day long football tournament organizedentirely bywomen at St. Joseph Ground, Mumbai,saw a fierce competition among ten teams comprising of girls aged between 16 and 32 from underprivilegedbackgroundsbrought together by different NGOs.Each teamplayed for a specific cause such as ‘Education sets me free’, ‘Dowry kills dignity’, ‘A blessing called Beti’ and so on and hada renowned face as their team mentor along withsupport-mentors to uplift their spirits during the day. The teammentorsincludedKunal Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Rahul Bose,Nandita Shah,AdhunaBhabani, Bhairavi Jaikishan, Ankit Tanna, Richa Bahl, Nitasha Gaurav, Chef Sarita Pareira, and Nishrin Parikh. Kunal Kapoor, supporting the ‘Slum Soccer’ team said, “Through this team, we are supporting the 'Silence Fuels Violence' cause and truly hope that this initiative brings awareness on speaking up for any wrongdoing against women in the society.”Rahul Bose, cheering for Akshara Superstars, said, “The ten girls’ teams pitted against one another each playing for a specific cause is a brilliant way to spread awareness!”

As a homage to Women’s Day, the tournament,in association withHäfele India,was createdentirely for womenby women sporting female coaches, referees, lineswomen, nutritionists, as well as therapists. The winning teamreceived a cash prize, proceeds of which are given to select NGOs that use football as a medium of social change for women across India.“I think we're just at the tip of the iceberg and we really need to create a mountain of hope, a mountain of success and victory for these girls so that the future is bright for our kids for their kids, especially women who are always side-lined with sport that are predominantly male centric. The most important thing is to break stereotypes that only certain kind of women can play sports or that women don't like to play sports or that people don’t like watching women play sports. The mindset needs to change, once that happens, the rest will follow,” concludedTusshar Kapoor, summing up the spirit of the initiative.

