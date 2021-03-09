Tuesday, March 9, 2021

DMV ENCOURAGES MOTORISTS TO CHECK FOR VEHICLE SAFETY RECALLS

National Vehicle Safety Recalls Week Runs Through March 12 Motorists Can Easily Search for Recalls Online

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today encouraged New Yorkers to check for recalls affecting their vehicles. National Vehicle Safety Recalls Week runs through March 12 to bring heightened awareness to the importance of getting recalls fixed right away and to remind drivers that they should check for recalls at least twice each year.

“Every recall is serious and can affect you and others on the road, so if you own a vehicle, it is very important that you make sure it is safe,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “It is so quick and easy to check for recalls, and if there are any, you should take care of them so you can be confident your vehicle is in good operating condition.”

How to Check for Recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides recall information, searchable by Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), on its website at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

The 17-character VIN is located on the lower left of a car's windshield, or on the label inside the driver-side doorjamb. It might also be found on the vehicle’s insurance documents. Search using the VIN at NHTSA.gov/Recalls. If there is an open recall, immediately get the recall addressed. Follow the steps indicated by the response to the VIN search.

How to Stay Informed

Motorists are encouraged to check for recalls at least twice per year. They can even sign up for alerts for any future recalls that might affect their car, SUV, or pickup truck. NHTSA offers a free SaferCar app that will send recall information to a motorist’s phone. Simply download the app, for Android and iOS, add a vehicle and equipment, and alerts will be sent if a safety recall is issued.

NHTSA administered nearly 1,000 safety recalls affecting more than 53 million vehicles and other equipment in 2019. Only about 75 percent of vehicles recalled in a given year are ever fixed.

