Tuesday, March 9, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ERIE COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Erie county that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Wednesday, March 10 in Orchard Park. This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, March 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Orchard Park Central Fire Hall, 30 School Street, Orchard Park For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or [email protected] Additional safety information: COVID-19 Safety protocol will be followed. All participants must wear a mask.

This and other car seat check events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

###