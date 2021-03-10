Governor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as all counties now have providers serving Phase 1C group

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today as North Dakota reached another pandemic milestone with all counties now having health care providers serving the Phase 1C vaccine priority group.

The governor received his first shot of the Moderna vaccine during Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health’s drive-through vaccine clinic at the Bismarck Event Center. A second dose is required after 28 days for full effectiveness. First Lady Kathryn Burgum also received her first dose.

“Getting vaccinated helps protect not only yourself but those around you, and we’re grateful to be able to do our part today now that the Phase 1C priority group, including government workers, is eligible,” Burgum said. “North Dakota is a national leader in vaccine administration because of the outstanding efforts of team members like the public health staff and North Dakota National Guard members at the Bismarck Event Center and at sites across our great state.”

All counties in North Dakota have at least one health care provider vaccinating in the Phase 1C priority group.

Phase 1C includes essential workers not previously vaccinated and people with one underlying health condition. Approximately 57 percent of North Dakotans are considered essential workers, as defined by the federal government’s Cybersecurity and Energy Infrastructure Agency. Just over 50 percent of North Dakotans are at increased risk for COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people. These guidelines do not apply to health care settings, including long-term care, but do apply to the general public.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

For more information on North Dakota’s COVID-19 response, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus or www.ndresponse.gov.