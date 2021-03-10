Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OPERATOR OF BARNWELL COUNTY AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR SHOP ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, OPERATING WITHOUT RETAIL LICENSE

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the operator of a Barnwell County automotive repair shop and charged him with two counts of tax evasion and one count of operating without a retail license.

Christopher Martin All, 37, is the operator of Barnwell Mr. Handy, LLC, which had its business license revoked by the SCDOR in 2018, according to arrest warrants. All continued operating in 2020, even after being notified by the SCDOR to cease sales and close the business. He previously was convicted of operating without a retail license in 2019.

From May 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020, even though All operated without a retail license, he reported taxable sales of $16,809, according to arrest warrants. His actual taxable sales were $230,713. He failed to report $213,904 in taxable sales and evaded the payment of $17,112 in Sales Tax.

If convicted, All faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count for tax evasion, and 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $200 for the charge of operating without a license. He is being held in the Barnwell Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300 Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.   

