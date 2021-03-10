DEQ, EPA and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Meeting about Kerr-McGee Site in Navassa

RALEIGH – State and federal officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold two online public meetings regarding the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site on Tuesday, March 23. Topics will include Operable Unit 1 update, recent and upcoming sampling activities, work progress and plans for 2021, utility line construction, and property conveyance process.

What: Online public meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site

When: Tuesday, March 23, 2020 from either 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Conference call or online options for each session. 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. - PHONE: Call 1-301-715-8592 Enter meeting ID# 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#, or - ONLINE: Click to join the meeting or type this link into a browser window: https://tinyurl.com/NavassaMeeting

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - PHONE: Call 1-301-715-8592 Enter meeting ID# 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#, or - ONLINE: Click to join the meeting or type this link into a browser window: https://tinyurl.com/NavassaMeeting

Who: N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ); U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 4; Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust)

Site Background: From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used 70 acres of what is known as the 246-acre former Kerr-McGee property for creosote-based wood treating. It is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the acquired approximately 152 acres (later purchasing an additional two acres) of the former Kerr-McGee Property as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—DEQ and EPA—on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

Please see the flyer for more information about the community update meeting sessions and for directions on how to join a session by phone, computer, or other device.

For more information, visit the EPA website at: www.epa.gov/superfund/kerr-mcgee-chemical-corp or the Multistate Trust website at: http://multi-trust.org/navassa-north-carolina.

