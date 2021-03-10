Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by web conference March 18

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference on March 18 beginning at 1 p.m.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online.

For the link and phone number to join the meeting go to the Marine Fisheries Commission March 2021 Meeting webpage.

Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

  1. Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until noon on Monday, March 15, through an online form available here.
  2. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to March 2021 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by noon on Monday, March 15.

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting or through email.

Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.

The commission is scheduled to review and vote on sending the draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 for public and advisory committee review later this spring.

The draft amendment includes options for commercial and recreational quotas, commercial trip limits, recreational bag limits, regulations on the recreational use of commercial gear to harvest flounder, separating southern flounder from other flounder species in recreational management, evaluating inlet corridors as a management tool, and evaluating recreational and commercial slot limits.

For a meeting agenda and other meeting materials, go to the Marine Fisheries Commission March 2021 Meeting webpage.

