Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,004 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Rise in New U.S. News and World Report “Best States” Ranking

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Rise in New U.S. News and World Report “Best States” Ranking

  

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed new rankings from U.S. News and World Report, which released its 2021 “Best States” study.  Nebraska is ranked #6, a jump of three spots from Nebraska’s 2019 ranking of #9.

 

“This is Nebraska’s highest ranking in recent years in the ‘Best States’ report,” said Governor Ricketts.  “We are helping to set the bar in key areas such as infrastructure, affordability, and how we conserve our natural resources.  As we emerge from the pandemic, Nebraska is positioned to grow back stronger and better than ever before.”  

 

In overall rankings, Nebraska scored highly in education (#9), infrastructure (#6), opportunity (#10), and natural environment rankings (#6).

 

Nebraska’s full U.S. News and World Report profile can be found by clicking here.

 

U.S. News and World Report’s “Best States” rankings includes eight categories, ranging from the economy to crime and corrections.  More information about the methodology can be found by clicking here.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Rise in New U.S. News and World Report “Best States” Ranking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.