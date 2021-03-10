Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Rise in New U.S. News and World Report “Best States” Ranking

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed new rankings from U.S. News and World Report, which released its 2021 “Best States” study. Nebraska is ranked #6, a jump of three spots from Nebraska’s 2019 ranking of #9.

“This is Nebraska’s highest ranking in recent years in the ‘Best States’ report,” said Governor Ricketts. “We are helping to set the bar in key areas such as infrastructure, affordability, and how we conserve our natural resources. As we emerge from the pandemic, Nebraska is positioned to grow back stronger and better than ever before.”

In overall rankings, Nebraska scored highly in education (#9), infrastructure (#6), opportunity (#10), and natural environment rankings (#6).

Nebraska’s full U.S. News and World Report profile can be found by clicking here.

U.S. News and World Report’s “Best States” rankings includes eight categories, ranging from the economy to crime and corrections. More information about the methodology can be found by clicking here.