Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis of 70+ Key Companies and 70+ Key Therapeutic Products 

DelveInsight anticipates the launch of ABP 938, KSI-301, OPT-302, and RGX-314 in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline as the most promising therapies.

DelveInsight’s Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and preclinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the AMD domain.

The AMD Pipeline Analysis report offers a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA for Age-related Macular Degeneration emerging therapies.

The Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report lays down the business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, and growth strategies.

Some of the key takeaways from the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report:

The Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline comprises ADVM-022 (Adverum Biotechnologies) and OpRegen (Lineage Cell Therapeutics) in Phase I and I/II respectively.

(Adverum Biotechnologies) and (Lineage Cell Therapeutics) in Phase I and I/II respectively. The AMD pipeline has GB-102 (Graybug Vision) and KSI-301 (Kodiak Sciences) in Phase II and II/III stages of development respectively.

(Graybug Vision) and (Kodiak Sciences) in Phase II and II/III stages of development respectively. While in the late-stage (Phase III) of development, Amgen is investigating its ABP 938 .

. Key companies dedicated to advance the Age-related Macular Degeneration drug pipeline are: Amgen, Roche, Adverum Biotechnologies, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Bioeq/Formycon, Sinocelltech, RemeGen, Alkahest, Kyowa Kirin, EyePoint Pharmaceutical, IVERIC bio, Kodiak Sciences, Ribomic USA Inc, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Graybug Vision, Sinocelltech, Luxa Biotechnology, CHABiotech, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Alteogen, Samsung Bioepis, Outlook Therapeutics, Unity Biotechnology, Stealth BioTherapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Ocular Therapeutix, AO GENERIUM, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics , and several others.

, and several others. Out of all the emerging Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs ABP 938, KSI 301, SCD411, LY09004, and FYB203 are expected to enter the market in the next decade.

and are expected to enter the market in the next decade. In December 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals acquired rights to HMR 59 from Hemera Biosciences for the treatment of late-stage and severe form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

acquired rights to from Hemera Biosciences for the treatment of late-stage and severe form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Runt-related transcription factor 1 (RUNX1) has been linked to retinal neovascularization and the development of abnormal blood vessels, which result in vision loss in diabetic retinopathy. Now, scientists have found that RUNX1 inhibition presents a new therapeutic approach in the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insights

Age-related Macular Degeneration is a condition that impairs a small central area, macula, located at the center of the retina. It affects a person's central vision due to the formation of distorted, dark spots that gradually progress, thus, affecting the tasks like reading, and diving.

Genetic mutations in- and around several complement gene systems, including the CFH gene, contribute to the risk of developing AMD. Further, changes on the long (q) arm of chromosome 10 in a region known as 10q26 are also associated with an increased risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Drug Pipeline

Age-related Macular Degeneration Drug Profiles

KSI 301: Kodiak Sciences

KSI 301 is an antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. It is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to rapidly inhibit VEGF and provide extended durability of action to reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections. Kodiak Sciences is currently evaluating KSI 301 in Phase II/ III trial to evaluate its efficacy and safety versus Aflibercept in patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Kodiak Sciences initiated a randomized, double-masked, active comparator-controlled, multi-center study (NCT04049266) to investigate the efficacy and safety of repeated intravitreal administration of KSI-301 in subjects with Neovascular (Wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Therapies

Key Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA Expected Launch RBM-007 Injectable Solution Ribomic USA Inc II Fibroblast growth factor inhibitors Intravitreal NA Faricimab Roche III Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal NA OpRegen Lineage Cell Therapeutics I/II Cell replacements Intravitreal NA KSI 301 Kodiak Sciences II/III Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors Intravitreal NA ABP 938 Amgen III Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal NA ADVM-022 Adverum Biotechnologies I Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal NA SCT510A Sinocelltech Preclinical Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal NA GB-102 Graybug Vision II Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists Intravitreal NA

Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

Infusion

Topical

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Small molecules

Stem cell therapy

Gene therapies

Monoclonal antibodies

By Mechanism of Action

Protease Inhibitors

Immunomodulatory

By Targets

Protease

Immune system

Multiple kinases

By Stage and Molecule Type

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Amgen, Roche, Adverum Biotechnologies, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Bioeq/Formycon, Sinocelltech, RemeGen, Alkahest, Kyowa Kirin, EyePoint Pharmaceutical, IVERIC bio, Kodiak Sciences, Ribomic USA Inc, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Graybug Vision, Sinocelltech, Luxa Biotechnology, CHABiotech, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Alteogen, Samsung Bioepis, Outlook Therapeutics, Unity Biotechnology, Stealth BioTherapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Ocular Therapeutix, AO GENERIUM, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, and several others.

Key AMD Pipeline Therapies: Aflibercept biosimilar, Faricimab, ADVM 022, AXT 107, Ranibizumab biosimilar, SCT510A, RC 28 E, ALK4290, KHK4951, EYP-1901, Zimura, RBM-007 Injectable Solution, Drug 601, OpRegen, KSI 301, ABP 938, ADVM-022, SCT510A, GB-102, RPESC-RPE-4W, MA09-hRPE, SCD411, HLX04-O, BAT5906, LY09004, ASP7317 among others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the current options for Age-related Macular Degeneration treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Age-related Macular Degeneration market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Age-related Macular Degeneration?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration?

Age-related Macular Degeneration Drug Pipeline

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Age-related Macular Degeneration Overview 4 Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics 5 AMD Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 AMD – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial AMD Pipeline Assessment 8 Age-related Macular Degeneration Collaboration Deals 9 Late-Stage AMD Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage AMD Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Products 13 Age-related Macular Degeneration Key Companies 14 AMD Key Products 15 AMD Unmet Needs 16 Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Age-related Macular Degeneration Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Age-related Macular Degeneration Analyst Views 20 Appendix

