Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis of 70+ Key Companies and 70+ Key Therapeutic Products
DelveInsight anticipates the launch of ABP 938, KSI-301, OPT-302, and RGX-314 in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline as the most promising therapies.
DelveInsight’s Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and preclinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the AMD domain.
The AMD Pipeline Analysis report offers a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA for Age-related Macular Degeneration emerging therapies.
The Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report lays down the business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, and growth strategies.
Some of the key takeaways from the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report:
- The Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline comprises ADVM-022 (Adverum Biotechnologies) and OpRegen (Lineage Cell Therapeutics) in Phase I and I/II respectively.
- The AMD pipeline has GB-102 (Graybug Vision) and KSI-301 (Kodiak Sciences) in Phase II and II/III stages of development respectively.
- While in the late-stage (Phase III) of development, Amgen is investigating its ABP 938.
- Key companies dedicated to advance the Age-related Macular Degeneration drug pipeline are: Amgen, Roche, Adverum Biotechnologies, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Bioeq/Formycon, Sinocelltech, RemeGen, Alkahest, Kyowa Kirin, EyePoint Pharmaceutical, IVERIC bio, Kodiak Sciences, Ribomic USA Inc, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Graybug Vision, Sinocelltech, Luxa Biotechnology, CHABiotech, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Alteogen, Samsung Bioepis, Outlook Therapeutics, Unity Biotechnology, Stealth BioTherapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Ocular Therapeutix, AO GENERIUM, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, and several others.
- Out of all the emerging Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs ABP 938, KSI 301, SCD411, LY09004, and FYB203 are expected to enter the market in the next decade.
- In December 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals acquired rights to HMR 59 from Hemera Biosciences for the treatment of late-stage and severe form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- Runt-related transcription factor 1 (RUNX1) has been linked to retinal neovascularization and the development of abnormal blood vessels, which result in vision loss in diabetic retinopathy. Now, scientists have found that RUNX1 inhibition presents a new therapeutic approach in the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Age-related Macular Degeneration is a condition that impairs a small central area, macula, located at the center of the retina. It affects a person's central vision due to the formation of distorted, dark spots that gradually progress, thus, affecting the tasks like reading, and diving.
Genetic mutations in- and around several complement gene systems, including the CFH gene, contribute to the risk of developing AMD. Further, changes on the long (q) arm of chromosome 10 in a region known as 10q26 are also associated with an increased risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration.
Age-related Macular Degeneration Drug Profiles
KSI 301: Kodiak Sciences
KSI 301 is an antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. It is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to rapidly inhibit VEGF and provide extended durability of action to reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections. Kodiak Sciences is currently evaluating KSI 301 in Phase II/ III trial to evaluate its efficacy and safety versus Aflibercept in patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
Kodiak Sciences initiated a randomized, double-masked, active comparator-controlled, multi-center study (NCT04049266) to investigate the efficacy and safety of repeated intravitreal administration of KSI-301 in subjects with Neovascular (Wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration.
Key Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline
|Drug
|Company
|Clinical Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Expected Launch
|RBM-007 Injectable Solution
|Ribomic USA Inc
|II
|Fibroblast growth factor inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|NA
|Faricimab
|Roche
|III
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|NA
|OpRegen
|Lineage Cell Therapeutics
|I/II
|Cell replacements
|Intravitreal
|NA
|KSI 301
|Kodiak Sciences
|II/III
|Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|NA
|ABP 938
|Amgen
|III
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|NA
|ADVM-022
|Adverum Biotechnologies
|I
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|NA
|SCT510A
|Sinocelltech
|Preclinical
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|NA
|GB-102
|Graybug Vision
|II
|Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists
|Intravitreal
|NA
Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Inhalation
- Subcutaneous
- Infusion
- Topical
By Molecule Type
- Gene therapy
- Small molecules
- Stem cell therapy
- Gene therapies
- Monoclonal antibodies
By Mechanism of Action
- Protease Inhibitors
- Immunomodulatory
By Targets
- Protease
- Immune system
- Multiple kinases
By Stage and Molecule Type
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Amgen, Roche, Adverum Biotechnologies, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Bioeq/Formycon, Sinocelltech, RemeGen, Alkahest, Kyowa Kirin, EyePoint Pharmaceutical, IVERIC bio, Kodiak Sciences, Ribomic USA Inc, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Graybug Vision, Sinocelltech, Luxa Biotechnology, CHABiotech, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Alteogen, Samsung Bioepis, Outlook Therapeutics, Unity Biotechnology, Stealth BioTherapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Ocular Therapeutix, AO GENERIUM, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, and several others.
Key AMD Pipeline Therapies: Aflibercept biosimilar, Faricimab, ADVM 022, AXT 107, Ranibizumab biosimilar, SCT510A, RC 28 E, ALK4290, KHK4951, EYP-1901, Zimura, RBM-007 Injectable Solution, Drug 601, OpRegen, KSI 301, ABP 938, ADVM-022, SCT510A, GB-102, RPESC-RPE-4W, MA09-hRPE, SCD411, HLX04-O, BAT5906, LY09004, ASP7317 among others.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the current options for Age-related Macular Degeneration treatment?
- How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration?
- What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?
- How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Age-related Macular Degeneration market?
- Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?
- What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Age-related Macular Degeneration?
- How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration?
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Age-related Macular Degeneration Overview
|4
|Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|AMD Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|AMD – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial AMD Pipeline Assessment
|8
|Age-related Macular Degeneration Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late-Stage AMD Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
|10
|Mid-Stage Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Products (Phase II)
|11
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage AMD Pipeline Products
|12
|Inactive Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Products
|13
|Age-related Macular Degeneration Key Companies
|14
|AMD Key Products
|15
|AMD Unmet Needs
|16
|Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Age-related Macular Degeneration Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Age-related Macular Degeneration Analyst Views
|20
|Appendix
