Emotions Embodied: Abstractions from the West Coast, Online Art Exhibition Benefitting CCI
Art Exhibition to Benefit the Center for Cultural Innovation by Art Scene West Gallery. Also featured on Artsy.net. Running March 3rd through May 9th.SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Scene West, a gallery residing in Solana Beach, California, is happy to announce its fourth exhibition entitled Emotions Embodied: Abstractions from the West Coast. The online exhibition showcases artists from all along the West Coast who explore abstract art and what it means to be non-representational yet incorporate pure emotions. Abstract expressionism is an American movement that began in New York in the 1950s by artists such as Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko, and Helen Frankenthaler. Today we are still exploring precisely what it means for art to be abstract. Art Scene West has curated a group of abstract works with spontaneous brushwork, vibrant colors, large canvases, and unique approaches to art. The exhibition will benefit The Center for Cultural Innovation, CCI.
Having launched in late February of 2020 as a contemporary online art gallery, Art Scene West is now commemorating its first anniversary. In November of 2020, Art Scene West expanded to a brick-and-mortar gallery along the coast of California in Solana Beach. The gallery’s founder, originally from the Central Southwest, established his home in Southern California and describes West Coast Art as a “breath of fresh air.” Art Scene West is his vision and medium to share that experience with the rest of the world.
Emotions Embodied: Abstractions from the West Coast began March 3rd and will continue until May 9th, 2021. This online exhibition will spotlight over thirty artists, all of whom reside on the West Coast or find passion in the unique aspects the West Coast has to offer. The artists bring their one-of-a-kind take on abstract expressionism, and during the ten-week online exhibition charity livestream artist talks will be held on Instagram. These bi-weekly segments will feature studio tours, demonstrations of the artist's processes, and inspirations for their work.
Recognizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creative arts, Art Scene West will donate a portion of all exhibition proceeds to The Center for Cultural Innovation (CCI), a California-based nonprofit organization that provides business training and grants to aspiring artists, arts administrators, artisans, and other creative entrepreneurs. Art Scene West hopes you join us in supporting CCI and exploring Emotions Embodied: Abstractions from the West Coast. For more information regarding the exhibition, please contact Jan Cothran at (213) 700-1620 or jan@artscenewest.com.
