The African Union unanimously endorsed candidate for post of Director-General of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) meets with Resident Heads of Mission

The African Union Commission has held a briefing session on the endorsement of H.E. Dr Arkebe Oqubay, Africa's sole candidate for the post of Director General of UNIDO. The Commission invited resident Heads of Mission in Addis Ababa to inform that the 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union held on 3 and 4 February 2021, unanimously endorsed the candidature of Dr Arkebe Oqubay as the sole African candidate for the post of Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

At the event, H.E. Albert Muchanga, Commissioner of Department of Economic Affairs and Trade, Industry and Mining at the African Union Commission, noted that UNIDO must be led by a competent Director-General and expressed his confidence in the world-class calibre of Dr Arkebe who has hands-on experience in industrial policy formulation and implementation and proven leadership capabilities to ensure equitable and sustainable global industrialization in developing world.

Dr Arkebe underlined that UNIDO is expected to play a much more prominent role in post-COVID-19 era. He presented the themes and pillars of his vision focusing on carbon-neutral industrialization, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and emphasized that fostering global collaboration of all partners and stakeholders to promote industry in the developing countries would be his quintessential mission. In addition, remarks were made by members of the diplomatic corps supporting the candidate and expressed readiness to engage in the continental campaign.