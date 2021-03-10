Summary of FY 2022-23 General Appropriations Bill, as Introduced

Statement from Executive Director Bryan Collier

The House and Senate versions of the general appropriations bill were recently filed. The following is a short summary of the proposed budget specific to TDCJ. I appreciate the work policymakers have devoted to preparing these initial budget proposals, as well the many long hours they will spend finalizing the state’s budget for the next two fiscal years (FY). It is important to remember the bills as introduced are only the starting point for budget deliberations occurring during the legislative session. As you know, we have requested additional operational and policy items which are not typically funded in the introduced versions of the bill. The agency will work closely with members of the legislature and the Governor’s Office throughout the next five months to ensure they have accurate information regarding the impact of various decisions on operations and staff. Final decisions regarding appropriations for the FY 2022-23 biennium will be made no earlier than May 2020.

Probation:

Provides funding levels for felony and misdemeanor probation supervision based on the Legislative Budget Board (LBB) June 2020 population projections.

Maintains funding for the probation treatment/diversion programs, community corrections programs and the Treatment Alternatives to Incarceration Program at FY 2020-21 levels.

TCOOMMI:

Maintains FY 2020-21 funding levels for mental health services and continuity of care for adult and juvenile offenders.

Incarceration & Treatment:

Maintains staffing and funding for operational areas within the incarceration function (such as correctional officers, unit support, utilities, maintenance, and industry/agriculture operations) at FY 2020-21 levels.

Provides funding to maintain current operational levels for contract prisons and privately operated state jails.

Maintains current funding levels for rehabilitation and reentry programs such as chaplaincy, reentry transitional coordinators, substance abuse treatment programs, and the sex offender treatment program.

Maintains funding for Inmate Unit Care, Hospital, and Pharmacy at the FY 2020-21 levels.

Parole:

Provides staffing and funding for parole supervision based on the LBB June 2020 population projections.

Provides funding to maintain FY 2020-21 operational levels for residential reentry centers and intermediate sanction facility beds.

