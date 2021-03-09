Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Equatorial Guinea

March 9, 2021

Washington, DC: Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement:

“I am very saddened by the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Equatorial Guinea following the massive explosion at a military compound. On behalf of everyone at the International Monetary Fund, I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Equatorial Guinea, especially to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

“The IMF is exploring all possible ways to support the people of Equatorial Guinea at this difficult time—building on the ongoing policy dialogue and working with the international community—and to help the country move toward more sustainable and inclusive growth.”