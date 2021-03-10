Williston Barracks / Suspicious Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A100750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Andrew Leise

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 in Milton

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious incident

SUBJECT: Matthew Rich

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which an injured man was found Tuesday afternoon alongside Interstate 89 in Milton.

Dispatch received a call at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from a southbound driver near mile marker 99.7 reporting an injured, agitated man on the side of the road. The man was later identified Matthew Rich, 20, of Salisbury, Vermont. Rich showed signs of impairment and was subsequently transported by Milton Rescue to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for emergency care. It is unclear how Rich came to be on the interstate, and police are investigating the possibility that he may have been pushed out of a moving vehicle.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Milton Police Department and the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Police ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious on I-89 in the vicinity of mile marker 99.7 in Milton around noon Tuesday call Cpl. Andrew Leise at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -