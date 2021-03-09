138 Global Professionals Earn Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) in Autumn 2020

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today the names of 138 individuals who passed Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams last autumn. By passing the rigorous exam, they earn the RAC, the leading credential for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector.

The RAC exams test knowledge of regulations governing pharmaceutical products or medical devices, depending on which version of the exam—RAC Drugs or RAC Devices—is taken, as well as how the regulations are applied in real-world scenarios. Of the 138 passers, 79 passed the RAC Drugs exam, and 59 passed the RAC Devices exam. One person passed both.

“I want to extend RAPS’ wholehearted congratulations to everyone who earned the RAC, particularly over the past year with its unprecedented challenges,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Earning the RAC credential is always a significant accomplishment, but the COVID-19 global health emergency required both exam takers and the program itself to quickly adjust and adapt. Everyone who earned the RAC, and everyone who helped keep the exam program going, deserves our unreserved praise.”

Last year, RAPS launched a pilot program allowing candidates to take the exam online using their own computers from home or another private location. RAPS also expanded the number of exam periods available from two to three per year.

The next RAC exam period accepting applications will be this summer, 12 July–20 August, and the deadline to apply is 17 June. Following that, the next exam period will be 1 November–10 December, with an application deadline of 7 October. Applications are being accepted now for both exam periods. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years through continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credential during autumn 2020. (* indicates an individual passed both exams.)

RAC Devices

Trang Adams

Yaser Aljuwaid

Julia Anastas

Maham Ansari

Emilie Boscardin

Monica Bravo-Martinez

Charles Buehler

Emily Campbell

Angel Casanova Torres

Daman Chadha

Kendall Ciriaco

Antonia Alexandra Georgina C Claasz

Craig Coombs

Karlee Criado

Hong Cui

Kruti Damani

Dharaben Desai

Bo Gao

Serena Guiducci

Carolyn Guthrie

Judith Haden

Amy Hardwick

Garry Hayeck

Katelin Henninger

Ian Herrman

Heather Hourihan

Sukhpreet Kaur

Mary Kennell

Anna King

Hamish King

Alexandra Kirby

Vindeep Kohli

Marta Kourliandtchik

Shilpa Kuttetira

Frank Maistrovich

Shikha Malik

Hans Mannerstrale

Megha Mathur

Alexis Northcutt

Rebecca Odulio

Anisha Panth

Jigarbhai Patel

Eila Pattee

Kristen Pena

Grace Perrin*

Elizabeth Platt

Susan Qualey

Christopher Rogers

Jacob Rome

Kathrin Schalper

Jonathan Schell

Michael Schnabel

Thorsten Stumpf

Joshua Van De Riet

Nathan Van Sweden

An Vu

Cameron Whipple

Christine Xu

Scott Zawko

RAC Drugs

Abolade Adeolu

Nikhil Akkenapelli

Md Shahnwaj Alam

Yanming An

John Atwater

Sepideh Bakhtiari

Olga Batista Jimenez

Marie-Pier Benoit

Bridget Browder

Julian Chun

Thomas Coady

Francisco Cordero

Danielle Craig

Priyal Dave

Li Deng

Robert Dixon

Vandana Dole

Lara Duffney

Emily Dvorsky

Oyinlola Fashina

Susanne Goeters

Suresh Kumar Gorentla Venkata

Grant Griffin

Xiaocong Guo

Kevin Hacker

Anke Hildebrandt

Kailash Jain

Kimberly Jochman

Heather Jones

Jessica Jordan

Sabrina Khalil

Christopher Konig

Shailaja Kunda

Nina Lategan

Eik Lang Lau

Anne Lee

Clayton Litchmore

Lan Ma

Vijaya Darshan Makhey

Rachel Manthe-Gross

Senthilkumar Mariappan

Josh Mccall

Wei Miao

Vini Modi

Fedra Molaie - Holagh

Merrie Mosedale

Linda Mudyiwenyama

Gaurav Nandrajog

Chinedu Okpalor

Amy Orr

Ramon Padilla

Aman Panag

Grace Perrin*

Sravan Kumar Reddy Pirakala

Marzieh Rahbarian

Yogananth Rajendran

Brilliant Samunda

Lauren Schoukroun Barnes

Anna Sedello

Patience Shabangu

Kun Shen

Sujit Shetty

Anju Singh

Sabine Snaar

Richard Spaziano

Matthew Steele

Taegen Sullivan

Shauna Swanson

Shah Tanveer

Harriet Thomasson

Revathiswari Tirughana Sambandan

Ellen Truitt

Sarah Usatch

Stephanie Val

Peter Webber

Kristy White

Chia-Chen Wu

Ran Xu

Xiaoyong Zhao

