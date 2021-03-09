ABM Industries Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2021

/EIN News/ -- GAAP Continuing EPS of $1.10; Adjusted Continuing EPS of $1.01

Cash Flow from Operations of More Than $45 Million

Fiscal 2021 Guidance Outlook Issued

Declaration of 220th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries commented, “Our strong performance for the first quarter underscores our clients’ focus on protecting their people and spaces. Revenue performance exceeded our expectations as we saw an acceleration of higher margin, Work Orders for virus protection and EnhancedClean™ services. Effective labor management also remained a critical component of our results as we navigated the hybrid occupancy environment across our Industry Groups. Our industry-leading execution during these challenging times led to record first quarter profit and earnings results.”

Mr. Salmirs continued, “In addition to our operational performance, we also built upon the disciplines we instituted last year in areas such as liquidity and working capital management. While the first quarter has historically been a period of cash flow usage, we have achieved more than $45 million in cash flow year-to-date. I am so proud of our entire organization for delivering an exceptional start to the new fiscal year.”

Three Months Ended January 31, Increase/

(Decrease) (in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 1,492.4 $ 1,612.9 (7.5 )% Operating profit $ 109.7 $ 45.8 139.5 % Income from continuing operations $ 74.6 $ 27.9 167.8 % Income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 0.41 168.3 % Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 68.3 $ 26.2 160.7 % Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 0.39 159.0 % Net income $ 74.6 $ 28.0 166.6 % Net income per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 0.42 161.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 123.7 $ 68.8 79.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.3 % 4.3 % 403 bps Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations1 $ 45.3 $ (34.5 ) 231.7 % Free cash flow1 $ 38.7 $ (45.8 ) 184.6 %

1 The quarter ended January 31, 2021 includes the deferral of approximately $31 million of payroll taxes provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").

This release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures described as “Adjusted EBITDA,” defined as earnings before income from discontinued operations, net of taxes, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding items impacting comparability, "Adjusted EBITDA margin," defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, “Adjusted income from continuing operations,” "Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share,” and "free cash flow." Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a more representative understanding of underlying operational results and trends as well as the Company’s operational performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to certain GAAP financial measures. We round amounts in these schedules to millions and calculate all percentages and per-share data from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. As a result, certain amounts may not foot, crossfoot, or recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all references to years are to our fiscal year, which ends on October 31.

First Quarter Summary

Revenue of $1,492.4 million, a decrease of 7.5% versus last year, reflecting full quarter impact of COVID-19 operating environment.

Increased demand for higher margin Work Orders and EnhancedClean™ services, as well as efficient labor management drove operating results for the quarter on both a GAAP and adjusted basis.



GAAP income from continuing operations increase of 167.8% to $74.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share compared to $27.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share last year.



Adjusted income from continuing operations increase of 160.7% to $68.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share versus $26.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share last year.



Net income of $74.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA of $123.7 million compared to $68.8 million last year, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.3%.



Net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $45.3 million and free cash flow of $38.7 million despite working capital seasonality that typically occurs during the first quarter.



Fiscal 2021 outlook issued.



First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported revenues of approximately $1.5 billion, down 7.5% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2020. This revenue decline was driven primarily by COVID-19 related client disruptions, such as service scope changes and facility access limitations, primarily within the Company’s Aviation and Technical Solutions segments. Higher demand for disinfection-related work orders and EnhancedClean™ services, particularly in the Business & Industry and Technology & Manufacturing segments, partially offset these results.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported income from continuing operations of $74.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, including an $11.4 million benefit from favorable prior year self-insurance adjustments compared to $6.6 million last year. These results compare to income from continuing operations of $27.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, last year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $68.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Results from continuing operations for the quarter on both a GAAP and adjusted basis primarily reflect a significant increase in higher margin Work Orders and EnhancedClean™ services as clients continue to incorporate disinfection into their operations. Management of direct labor also drove performance as the Company aligned operationally with the COVID-19 demand environment for certain services. Additionally, results also reflect one less working day, as well as a decrease in other items such as corporate discretionary expense, amortization and interest compared to last year. Partially offsetting these results were certain pre-planned corporate investments within areas such as information technology.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $74.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $123.7 million compared to $68.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.3% versus 4.3% last year. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $378.3 million as of January 31, 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $850.6 million, including $151.0 million in standby letters of credit. The Company's revolving line of credit remains predominantly undrawn.

Total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA (including standby letters of credit) was 1.8x for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

These results led to total liquidity of more than $977 million, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents.

In addition, the Company paid its 219th quarterly cash dividend of $0.190 per common share for a total distribution of $12.7 million.

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.190 per common share payable on May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2021. This will be the Company’s 220th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Guidance

For fiscal 2021, the Company expects GAAP income from continuing operations of $2.85 to $3.10 per diluted share, and adjusted income from continuing operations of $3.00 to $3.25 per diluted share. With the exception of the 2021 Work Opportunity Tax Credit and anticipated excess tax benefits on stock-based awards, this guidance does not include any potential effects associated with certain other discrete tax items and other unrecognized tax benefits.

Mr. Salmirs concluded, “The impact of COVID-19 on our clients and communities continues to evolve and based on our current visibility, we believe the implications to our clients and end-markets will remain throughout fiscal 2021. We are encouraged by the development and rollout of the multiple vaccines and look forward to continuing to work with our clients as they develop re-entry plans and cultivate robust facility protections. When COVID-19 becomes more manageable, we believe post-pandemic normalcy will reflect a heightened sensitivity to health and hygiene. As such, we are making investments in our business that will allow us to continue to protect the safety of our employees and clients and maximize our strengths and market position.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement ABM’s consolidated financial information, the Company has presented income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share as adjusted for items impacting comparability, for the first quarter of fiscal years 2021 and 2020. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a better understanding of the underlying operational results and trends as well as ABM’s operational performance. In addition, the Company has presented earnings before income from discontinued operations, net of taxes, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding items impacting comparability (adjusted EBITDA) for the first quarter of fiscal years 2021 and 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is among the indicators management uses as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has also presented Free Cash Flow which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (See accompanying financial tables for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to certain GAAP financial measures.)

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended January 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Increase / (Decrease) Revenues $ 1,492.4 $ 1,612.9 (7.5 ) % Operating expenses 1,249.4 1,433.7 (12.9 ) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 122.6 117.6 4.2 % Restructuring and related expenses — 3.1 (100.0 ) % Amortization of intangible assets 10.8 12.6 (14.7 ) % Operating profit 109.7 45.8 139.5 % Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.6 0.9 (32.1 ) % Interest expense (8.5 ) (10.2 ) 16.9 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 101.9 36.5 178.9 % Income tax provision (27.2 ) (8.6 ) (215.0 ) % Income from continuing operations 74.6 27.9 167.8 % Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 0.1 (100.0 ) % Net income $ 74.6 $ 28.0 166.6 % Net income per common share — Basic Income from continuing operations $ 1.11 $ 0.42 164.3 % Income from discontinued operations — — — % Net income $ 1.11 $ 0.42 164.3 % Net income per common share — Diluted Income from continuing operations $ 1.10 $ 0.41 168.3 % Income from discontinued operations — — — % Net income $ 1.10 $ 0.42 161.9 % Weighted-average common and common equivalent shares outstanding Basic 67.2 66.9 Diluted 67.6 67.2 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.190 $ 0.185





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended January 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 45.3 $ (34.5 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — 0.2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 45.3 $ (34.3 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (6.6 ) (11.5 ) Other 1.4 9.2 Net cash used in investing activities $ (5.2 ) $ (2.3 ) Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (6.5 ) (2.4 ) Dividends paid (12.7 ) (12.3 ) Borrowings from credit facility 2.6 425.0 Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (32.6 ) (368.6 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts (12.0 ) 6.4 Financing of energy savings performance contracts 4.0 1.1 Repayment of finance lease obligations (0.7 ) (0.8 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (57.8 ) $ 48.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.9 (0.4 )





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 378.3 $ 394.2 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 917.2 854.2 Costs incurred in excess of amounts billed 38.6 52.2 Prepaid expenses 85.1 85.4 Other current assets 55.5 55.9 Total current assets 1,474.6 1,441.9 Other investments 11.8 11.1 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 127.3 133.7 Right-of-use assets 136.2 143.1 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 229.0 239.7 Goodwill 1,674.6 1,671.4 Other noncurrent assets 128.7 136.1 Total assets $ 3,782.2 $ 3,776.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 116.9 $ 116.7 Trade accounts payable 217.5 273.3 Accrued compensation 145.9 187.6 Accrued taxes—other than income 107.4 45.5 Insurance claims 156.7 155.2 Income taxes payable 38.6 6.2 Current portion of lease liabilities 33.9 35.0 Other accrued liabilities 200.8 167.3 Total current liabilities 1,017.8 986.9 Long-term debt, net 573.8 603.0 Long-term lease liabilities 125.3 131.4 Deferred income tax liability, net 3.7 10.8 Noncurrent insurance claims 360.2 366.3 Other noncurrent liabilities 122.2 168.1 Noncurrent income taxes payable 10.2 10.1 Total liabilities 2,213.1 2,276.6 Total stockholders' equity 1,569.1 1,500.3 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,782.2 $ 3,776.9





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended January 31, Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions) 2021 2020 Revenues Business & Industry $ 809.4 $ 820.9 (1.4 ) % Technology & Manufacturing 249.2 233.9 6.5 % Education 209.4 208.0 0.7 % Aviation 143.1 238.7 (40.0 ) % Technical Solutions 113.4 142.0 (20.2 ) % Elimination of inter-segment revenues (32.1 ) (30.6 ) (4.8 ) % Total revenues $ 1,492.4 $ 1,612.9 (7.5 ) % Operating profit (loss) Business & Industry $ 85.7 $ 38.2 124.1 % Technology & Manufacturing 26.9 16.7 61.3 % Education 21.5 11.2 91.3 % Aviation 3.2 5.6 (42.9 ) % Technical Solutions 6.0 8.3 (27.7 ) % Government Services (0.1 ) — (100.0 ) % Corporate (32.6 ) (33.3 ) 2.1 % Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions (0.6 ) (0.9 ) 32.1 % Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions (0.2 ) — (100.0 ) % Total operating profit 109.7 45.8 139.5 % Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.6 0.9 (32.1 ) % Interest expense (8.5 ) (10.2 ) 16.9 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 101.9 36.5 178.9 % Income tax provision (27.2 ) (8.6 ) (215.0 ) % Income from continuing operations 74.6 27.9 167.8 % Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 0.1 (100.0 ) % Net income $ 74.6 $ 28.0 166.6 %





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Income from continuing operations $ 74.6 $ 27.9 Items impacting comparability(a) Prior year self-insurance adjustment(b) (11.4 ) (6.6 ) Other 0.1 (0.6 ) Restructuring and related(c) — 3.1 Legal costs and other settlements 2.5 1.7 Total items impacting comparability (8.9 ) (2.3 ) Income tax provision(d) 2.5 0.7 Items impacting comparability, net of taxes (6.4 ) (1.7 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 68.3 $ 26.2





Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 74.6 $ 28.0 Items impacting comparability (8.9 ) (2.3 ) Income from discontinued operations — (0.1 ) Income tax provision 27.2 8.6 Interest expense 8.5 10.2 Depreciation and amortization 22.3 24.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123.7 $ 68.8





Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share Income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 0.41 Items impacting comparability, net of taxes (0.09 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 0.39 Diluted shares 67.6 67.2





Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 45.3 $ (34.3 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (6.6 ) (11.5 ) Free Cash Flow $ 38.7 $ (45.8 )

(a) The Company adjusts income from continuing operations to exclude the impact of certain items that are unusual, non-recurring, or otherwise do not reflect management's views of the underlying operational results and trends of the Company.

(b) Represents the net adjustments to our self-insurance reserve for general liability, workers’ compensation, automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years. Management believes these prior period reserve changes do not illustrate the performance of the Company’s normal ongoing operations given the current year's insurance expense is estimated by management in conjunction with the Company's outside actuary to take into consideration past history and current costs and regulatory trends. Once the Company develops its best estimate of insurance expense premiums for the year, the Company fully allocates such costs out to the business leaders to hold them accountable for the current year costs within operations. However, since these prior period reserve changes relate to claims that could date back many years, current management has limited ability to influence the ultimate development of the prior year changes. Accordingly, including the prior period reserve changes in the Company's current operational results would not depict how the business is run as the Company holds its management accountable for the current year’s operational performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the self-insurance adjustment from income from continuing operations is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess our operating performance in the context of current year profitability. For the three months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, our self-insurance general liability, workers’ compensation, and automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years decreased by $11.4 million and by $6.6 million, respectively.

(c) Represents restructuring costs related to the continued integration of GCA acquisition in September 2017.

(d) The Company's tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rate of 28.11% for US and 19% for UK for FY 2021 and FY 2020. We calculate tax from the underlying whole-dollar amounts, as a result, certain amounts may not recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding.





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

2021 GUIDANCE

Year Ending October 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Estimated Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share to Estimated Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share Low Estimate High Estimate Income from continuing operations per diluted share (a) $ 2.85 $ 3.10 Adjustments (b) 0.15 0.15 Adjusted Income from continuing operations per diluted share (a) $ 3.00 $ 3.25

(a) With the exception of the 2021 Work Opportunity Tax Credits and anticipated excess tax benefits on stock-based awards, this guidance does not include any potential effects associated with certain other discrete tax items and other unrecognized tax benefits.

(b) Adjustments include costs associated with the strategic review, legal settlements, adjustments to self-insurance reserves pertaining to prior year's claims and other unique items impacting comparability.