Clinical Perinatal Software Market Size Worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027 | Rising Average Maternal Age is One of the Significant Factors Influencing the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The clinical perinatal software market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing demand for screening genetic disorders in newborn babies. Newborn screening is beneficial in preventing severe disabilities and is considered very promising in saving the lives of infants through initial diagnosis and treatment. Currently, in the US, more than 98.0% of the newborn babies born yearly are tested for over 30 curable genetic, endocrine, metabolic, and infectious diseases in the first week after their birth.

A rise in postdate pregnancy is also a significant driver of the clinical perinatal software market. Postdate pregnancy may lead to various child birth-related complications, thereby requiring appropriate screening of newborns to address health issues, if any.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, K2 Medical Systems Holdings, a firm involved in maternity ward software systems, has been acquired by Harris, a US-based software business.

The benefits offered by standalone clinical perinatal software is that such software is least prone to threats associated with malware attack or security breaches.

On-premises clinical perinatal software provides total restriction from the system being accessed by unauthorized users. Such a kind of deployment is preferred by hospitals and clinics focused on complete control of the collected data.

The clinical perinatal software market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable developments in countries like Japan and China for newborn screening. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and increased investment in R&D activities in perinatal testing methodologies is driving the market growth.

Key participants include PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical perinatal software market on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Standalone Integrated

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud-Based On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fetal Monitor Data Services Workflow Management Patient Documentation

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Maternity Clinics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America US. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



