Proactive news headlines including NetCents Technology, Canntab Therapeutics, Pacific Empire Minerals and Medallion Resources

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) setting record pace with C$5.5M worth of cryptocurrency transactioned processed in March click here

- Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1) wins Australian patent related to its proprietary cannabidiol formulations click here

- O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) says latest drilling builds confidence in potential to expand mineable resources at Marban project, Québec click here

- Pacific Empire Minerals Corp (CVE:PEMC) (OTCQB:PEMSF) hails drill results at Jean Marie project which shows mineralization over wide area click here

- Medallion Resources Ltd (CVE:MDL) (OTCQB:MLLOF) (FRA:MRDN) gains additional funds from warrant and option exercise click here

- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) (FRA:LR23) plans expansion of psychedelics research laboratory click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) says its CBD topicals are ranked number one in sales at major Food & Drug Mass retailer click here

- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) expecting revenue to more than double in 2021 as it updates on growth strategy click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) launches its new feelgood branded CBD/THC topical products in British Columbia click here

- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) subsidiary adds drug repurposement expert Moshe Rogosnitzky to its scientific and clinical advisory board click here

- Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) (FRA:VO51) says first shipments of natural monazite ore arrived at its White Mesa Mill in Utah click here

- GlobeX Data says seeing heightened interest in its Sekur products in the wake of recent Big Tech security breaches click here

- Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) positioned to help lead the 'Great Rehire' as it reports 41% revenue growth in 2020 click here

- DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) says Hashoff LLC subsidiary awarded new social media campaign with PepsiCo-owned consumer packaged goods company click here

- GGX Gold Corp (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) reports further drill results from COD vein at Gold Drop; announces C$300,000 private placing click here

- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) discovers near surface gold in initial drilling at its Baner Gold Project in Idaho click here

- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4)completes acquisition of 51% ownership interest in ALPS; names ex-Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth as its new chief executive click here

- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) purchases an additional 1,150 Bitcoin mining rigs, targets 1.3 PH/s by summer's end click here

- Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (CVE:GRG) (FRA:G6A) (OTCQB:GARWF) inks deal to option Caballos Copper-Gold Project in Argentina click here

- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) says Rio Tinto Group using Vuzix Smart Glasses at its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia click here

- North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) (OTCMKTS:NHAWF) unveils new target on its Loki project in Lac de Gras, highlighting further potential in Canada's Northwest Territories click here

