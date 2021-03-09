ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2020 Universal Registration Document and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- ERYTECH Announces Filing of

Lyon (France) and Cambridge, MA (U.S.), March 9, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced that it had filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the management report and the annual financial report with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)” and its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These documents can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website ( wwww.erytech.com ). In addition, the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on the website of the SEC ( www.sec.gov ). Printed copies of these documents are also available free of charge, by sending a postal request to the registered offices of ERYTECH Pharma, Bâtiment Bioserra, 60 Avenue Rockefeller, 69008 in Lyon (France).





About ERYTECH and eryaspase



ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL. Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.



For more information, please visit www.erytech.com







