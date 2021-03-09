Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,972 in the last 365 days.

NDOT to Transition Dixie Valley Road East of Fallon to Gravel Roadway Surface This Spring

CARSON CITY, Nev. – This spring, Dixie Valley Road (State Route 121) east of Fallon is scheduled to be transitioned from a paved to gravel road as the Nevada Department of Transportation removes and pulverizes the aging asphalt surface. 

Approximately 27 miles of Dixie Valley Road connecting to U.S. 50 is a state-maintained asphalt road which then transitions into a gravel county road. The state road surface was last fully repaved in 1976, with minor resurfacing in 2012, and is deteriorating.

To enhance driver safety by removing the potholed roadway surface and to prevent costs of a full roadway reconstruction, the roadbed will be compacted and the existing asphalt surface pulverized and recycled as a gravel roadway. The transition will take place this spring, and NDOT will notify the public as soon as the road work schedule is finalized.

As the road is transitioned to a gravel surface, drivers are reminded to travel at slower speeds appropriate for the new gravel roadway surface and conditions.

Although traffic volumes fluctuate, an average of 40 vehicles per day are estimated to travel the road. A projected $8 million would be needed to fully reconstruct the road.

NDOT will periodically blade the roadway for a smoother drive and will continue minimal roadway maintenance as needed following extreme weather or other events. Snow will not be removed on the road.

You just read:

NDOT to Transition Dixie Valley Road East of Fallon to Gravel Roadway Surface This Spring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.