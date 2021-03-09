NDOT to Transition Dixie Valley Road East of Fallon to Gravel Roadway Surface This Spring

CARSON CITY, Nev. – This spring, Dixie Valley Road (State Route 121) east of Fallon is scheduled to be transitioned from a paved to gravel road as the Nevada Department of Transportation removes and pulverizes the aging asphalt surface.

Approximately 27 miles of Dixie Valley Road connecting to U.S. 50 is a state-maintained asphalt road which then transitions into a gravel county road. The state road surface was last fully repaved in 1976, with minor resurfacing in 2012, and is deteriorating.

To enhance driver safety by removing the potholed roadway surface and to prevent costs of a full roadway reconstruction, the roadbed will be compacted and the existing asphalt surface pulverized and recycled as a gravel roadway. The transition will take place this spring, and NDOT will notify the public as soon as the road work schedule is finalized.

As the road is transitioned to a gravel surface, drivers are reminded to travel at slower speeds appropriate for the new gravel roadway surface and conditions.

Although traffic volumes fluctuate, an average of 40 vehicles per day are estimated to travel the road. A projected $8 million would be needed to fully reconstruct the road.

NDOT will periodically blade the roadway for a smoother drive and will continue minimal roadway maintenance as needed following extreme weather or other events. Snow will not be removed on the road.