Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, March 8, 2021, in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:22 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, March 8, 2021, 48 year-old James Sutton, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).