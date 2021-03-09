Updated* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residential building at the listed location. The suspect then forcibly opens a laundry change machine, takes US currency, and flees the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/UwngbGSNAAE

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.