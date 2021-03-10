Frustrated Apartment Hunting in NYC? Replay Listings is Changing Rentals
The startup brings transparency to the leasing process by offering unedited video tours on all of its apartment availabilities. "What you see is what you get."
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021
— Rodolfo Delgado, CEO
Replay Listings solves most apartment hunters’ struggle: fake listings. No-fee apartments are available, and fake listings are not. The company changes the way people rent by showing apartments only through unedited video tours that apartment representatives have to upload from within the mobile app.
It was founded by Rodolfo Delgado, a real estate professional and the companies’ CEO. “After helping an endless amount of clients who understandably complained about fake listings, I decided it was time to build a platform that focused on video tours and verified content.”
The company has helped over one hundred thousand people during their search for a new home and recently announced a significant market expansion by allowing sales listings as well as rentals.
A year after launching the platform, Delgado was invited to join Forbes as a real estate council and has informed Forbes readers about real estate trends and market updates since 2019. He has also been a guest speaker on the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) meetings to update real estate professionals with innovative technology that’s changing the way people rent and search for available apartments in New York.
Inman News recently described Replay Listings as one of the “9 real estate technology products that lit up 2020,” standing out as the video search app for New York City apartments and condos.
The Replay Listings mobile app works like social media. People can tap, scroll, and slide filters to narrow down the location, price, and amenities. There is direct and safe contact with the apartment representative, and users can book a showing in real-time. “What you see is what you get.”
Please visit replaylistings.com or download the mobile app on the App Store to learn more about Replay Listings.
About Replay Listings
Replay Listings is a prop-tech startup focused on bringing transparency into the real estate industry. Founded in 2017 and based in New York, the company has become popular for its unedited video tours of available rental apartments in New York City.
About Rodolfo Delgado
Rodolfo Delgado is the company’s founder and CEO. Rodolfo is also a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council and has contributed by writing monthly articles in the Forbes/real estate section since 2019. He was recently invited to speak as a guest presenter for REBNY (Real Estate Board of New York) regarding PropTech startups making waves in the real estate industry.
