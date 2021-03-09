Sabatina & Tartaglione Welcome COVID-19 Vaccine Site in Northeast Philly 

Senators Sabatina and Tartaglione collaborated to get site in their community.

Philadelphia, March 9 2021 − Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) and Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) are pleased to announce there will soon be a new COVID-19 vaccination location in Northeast Philadelphia. The state senators worked diligently with city officials to secure the Northeast’s first municipal vaccination site, which will serve constituents from both of their senate districts.

“According to the city’s own published data, some of the hardest hit ZIP codes are in Northeast Philly,” Sabatina said. “Yet many of my neighbors would have to travel quite a distance to get a vaccine when eligible.”

Senator Tartaglione agreed.

“Every day constituents call my district offices to ask how they can sign up for a vaccine and why there are few if any convenient vaccination sites in their neighborhoods,” Tartaglione said. “This new vaccination site will be much more accessible for the people of the Northeast.”

The site will be located at Cannstatter Volkesfest Verein, a landmark catering facility at 9130 Academy Road, in the 19114 ZIP code. The next closest city-operated site is at Community Academy Charter School in the Juniata Park neighborhood.

Sabatina praised Cannstatter’s for stepping up.

“Such great people at Cannstatter’s, they’re always there for us,” said Sabatina, who has hosted community events there. “It’s a convenient location for many of our friends and neighbors and the property layout presents many advantages for an operation like this.”

The city is getting a boost with the FEMA site at the Convention Center in Center City. Sabatina called the new Northeast location a no-brainer.

“Northeast Philadelphia is an incredibly diverse region, has a large senior population and is roughly one fourth of the city,” Sabatina said. “I’m glad that this important section of the city is being recognized as deserving of a vaccination site.”

Senator Tartaglione added: “I appreciate and thank all the community organizations and volunteers who have led efforts to distribute vaccinations throughout the city. The people of the Northeast have been very patient throughout this process, and I’m glad to see that the city will be directly addressing their needs.”

The site is scheduled to open the week of March 22. The City of Philadelphia will release more details on hours of operation and how to sign up. Both Senators recommend their constituents register their names on the COVID Vaccine-Interest website at https://covid-vaccine-interest.phila.gov/

