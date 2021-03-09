Sadsbury Commons, LP to Restrict U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) Weekdays for Utility Improvement in Sadsbury Township

03/09/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Sadsbury Commons, LP is planning a weekday lane closure on eastbound U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) between Route 10 (Octorara Trail) and U.S. 30 (Coatesville Downingtown Bypass) in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, April 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water main relocation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Sadsbury Commons, LP will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

