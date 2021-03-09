New Kensington Bridge Inspection this Week in East Deer and New Kensington

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New Kensington Bridge which carries Route 1038 over the Allegheny River in East Deer Township in Allegheny County and the City of New Kensington in Westmoreland County, will begin Wednesday, March 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, March 10-12 and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 13 as crews from The Markosky Engineering Group conduct routine bridge inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

