Sisler and Sisler Construction Celebrates 30 Years of Local Turnkey Development
Sisler and Sisler is a design-build construction and management company that provides turnkey development—from acquisition and entitlements to completion.
For 30 years, Sisler and Sisler Construction has offered turnkey service for those who don’t have time to oversee construction details. At the core of Sisler and Sisler Construction’s services are Acquisition and Entitlements, Design-Build, Preconstruction Services and Complete Construction Management. By managing the entire process, keeping clients informed at each step, Sisler and Sisler Construction has spent the three decades delivering quality buildings.
“Since the start, high standards, professionalism and performance have been central to our philosophy. We work to quickly understand each client's unique goals and specifications. Then, we translate those objectives into a fully functional space. By building for excellence and longevity, we have saved our clients’ money.” said Scott Lee, CFO.
Throughout the years Sisler and Sisler Construction has focused on building strong relationships. “We recognize that we could not have achieved 30 years of building success without our dedicated team of employees, subcontractors, and suppliers. We are proud that the team we have built has the knowledge, ambition, and flexibility to meet our client’s needs completely and efficiently.” said Kenneth Sisler, Jr., President.
Some of Sisler and Sisler Construction's recent and historical projects include:
Industrial: 604,000 square foot Sierra Business Center in Roseville, CA
Industrial: 265,000 square foot Homelegance Headquarters in Fremont, CA
Industrial: 105,000 square foot Tesco Headquarters in Sacramento, CA
Affordable Housing: 74 Unit Liberty Square Apartments in Stockton, CA (Under Construction)
Affordable Housing: 75 Unit Grand View Village Apartments in Stockton, CA (Under Construction)
