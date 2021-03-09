Gupta Foundation's Ramarati Education Complex is a Beacon of Hope for All Women

“Empowering Women is Absolutely Essential for the Progress of Humankind”

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinod Gupta, synonymous with pioneering changes in the IIT education system through the introduction of management and legal education, always remembered the words of his late mother – Smt. Ramarati Gupta ji – “Do something for girls, as a lot is done for the boys”. His mother’s wishes would later be paramount in the founding of the Ramarati Education Complex, a unit of the Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation.Established in July of 2000, the Ramarati Education Complex (REC) strives for imparting better educational and professional skill facilities to girls of rural as well as urban areas. The Ramrati Institute of Technology, Bill Clinton School, and Hillary Clinton Nursing School are hosted at the sprawling campus of REC with state-of-the-art facilities and a total strength of 1510 students.From school education to professional development the Complex has been a beacon of hope for women of all ages, their families, and society. The Bill Clinton School which offers an international standard of school education to students hailing from villages in and around Rampur-Maniharan empowers young girls by subsidizing their education in addition to facilitating their educational journey by providing them with bi-cyles, counseling, and grooming.The Hillary Clinton Nursing School established in 2012 has been changing the lives of women from the villages by not only making them financially independent but reconstructing their lives where they become guiding lights for other women in the region.Vinod Gupta was recently awarded a D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) by his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur for his life-long work of transforming lives has been resonating a message across the society through the live testimonials of these women – sometimes women can do better than men. Ramrati Education Complex has not only been the fulfillment of his mother’s longing to give women a better life, but he has ably empowered the women to be part of India’s socio-economic progress, emphatically contributing to India’s march in global platforms.“Empowering Women is our societal necessity and absolutely essential for the progress of Humankind”, said Gupta. In celebration of International Women's Day, IIT Kharagpur held a 3-day event (March 6-8, 2021) to honor the holistic achievement of women in every aspect of life. The events were live-streamed and the recorded sessions can be viewed via the following link: http://youtu.be/Yoj3p1bAp7A