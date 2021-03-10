Strategist Lori Hamilton Offers Quide on Taking the Edge Off of Stress
Resources, tips, and advice for coping with stress
I love sharing ideas on what’s worked for me when managing stress, especially during these trying times.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian and strategist Lori Hamilton released a new guide for helping creators and entrepreneurs cope with the effects of long and short-term stress. The majority of adults in America experience consistent stress or anxiety. Hamilton offers a variety of coping mechanisms including quick simple moments, a life-long habits.
— Lori Hamilton
“When I was a little kid if I got stressed, I would just dance or sing or go play in the woods behind our house. Now that I’m a grown-up, I struggle to give myself permission to take such breaks,” says Hamilton
The first rule Hamilton provides is realizing that not only is it okay to take the edge off of stress, but it’s also crucial. If stress becomes too overwhelming it doesn’t just affect the thing we are stressed or anxious about, it affects everything else as well including other projects and our own physical and mental health. Hamilton also reminds us to take care of ourselves in simple ways, like taking a walk to reset your brain or taking a nap.
While she is offering a monthly series on how to move from Hardship to Happiness, as she has experienced, she also offers practical tips and free gifts to help. A “library of stress reduction hacks,” habits or practices to help maintain a low-stress level constantly. She suggests developing an exercise routine, writing down the things that are bothering you or what you need to do so it gets it out of your head and making sure you spend time with people who care about you.
Hamilton says, “I love sharing ideas on what’s worked for me when managing stress, especially during these trying times..”
We all experience stress at times, sometimes more than others. Hamilton’s guides and resources, which can be found on both her comedic website and her production company site, remind us to care for ourselves well because spreading positivity and kindness starts with being kind to ourselves first.
To follow along for the rest of the year in Lori Hamilton’s turning hardship Hardship into Happiness journey, sign up for her monthly newsletter at TheLoriHamilton.com.
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 43 awards for creative and writing excellence,
including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.
Julia Roberts
Roberts Resource
+1 404-731-8931
email us here
Doing Things Thoroughly