Sixty-Three Finalist Teams Vying to Be One of Two Grand Winners of Solar Decathlon 2021 Design Challenge

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon® announced the 63 Finalist Teams of the 2021 Design Challenge. These teams submitted detailed Design Proposals and were selected from the initial 103 Participating Teams, representing 75 collegiate institutions.

The Finalist Teams, representing 57 collegiate institutions, are competing in one of seven Divisions: Suburban Single-Family Housing, Urban Single-Family Housing, Attached Housing, Mixed-Use Multifamily Building, Elementary School, Office Building, and Retail Building.

The 57 collegiate institutions are listed below.

Alexandria University, Egypt

Appalachian State University, North Carolina, United States

Ball State University, Indiana, United States

California Polytechnic State University, California, United States

Carleton University, Canada

Columbia University, New York, United States

Ferris State University, Michigan, United States

Fitchburg State University, Massachusetts, United States

Harvard University, Massachusetts, United States

Illinois Institute of Technology, Illinois, United States

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India

Kansas State University, Kansas, United States

Kennesaw State University, Georgia, United States

Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom

Marywood University, Pennsylvania, United States

Mississippi State University, Mississippi, United States

Missouri University of Science and Technology, Missouri, United States

Monash University, Australia

Myongji University, South Korea

National Institute of Design, India

New York City College of Technology, New York, United States

Northeastern University, Massachusetts, United States

Northwestern University, Illinois, United States

Oberlin College and Conservatory, Ohio, United States

Queen's University, Canada

Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, United States

Ryerson University, Canada

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, India

Simon Fraser University, Canada

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, New York, United States

The University of Arizona, Arizona, United States

The University of British Columbia, Canada

The University of New Hampshire, New Hampshire, United States

Thomas Jefferson University, Pennsylvania, United States

University of California Los Angeles, California, United States

University of California, Berkeley, California, United States

University of Carthage, Tunisia

University of Central Florida, Florida, United States

University of Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, United States

University of Colorado Denver, Colorado, United States

University of Delaware, Delaware, United States

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, United States

University of Manouba, Tunisia

University of Missouri-Columbia, Missouri, United States

University of Monastir, Tunisia

University of Oregon, Oregon, United States

University of Rochester, New York, United States

University of Sousse, Tunisia

University of the District of Columbia, DC, United States

University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

University of Waterloo, Canada

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin, United States

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Virginia, United States

Western Washington University, Washington, United States

Yale University, Connecticut, United States

The Finalist Teams will present their projects to juries during the virtual Competition Event, April 15‒18, 2021. The event will also feature interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and the announcement of the 2020 Build Challenge winners.

During the Awards Ceremony, the Richard King Award will be presented. The first Richard King Award was given to the eponymous Solar Decathlon founder at the 2017 Solar Decathlon in Denver, Colorado. This year’s recipients in Faculty Advisor and Student Alumni categories will be honored for their contributions to the transition to a clean energy economy.

About the Solar Decathlon

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon is a collegiate competition that challenges student teams to design and build highly efficient and innovative buildings powered by renewable energy. The Design Challenge is a one-to-two-semester, design-only competition, while the Build Challenge is a two-year design-build competition.

Funded by the Building Technologies Office, Solar Decathlon continues to push the envelope on the design of high-performance, efficient, affordable, innovative buildings while promoting student innovation, STEM education, and workforce development opportunities in the buildings industry.

Buildings account for 74% of electricity use, 39% of total energy use, and 35% of carbon emissions in the United States. Solar Decathlon supports a key element of our nation’s strategy for tackling climate challenges while creating jobs to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure and to deliver an equitable clean energy future.

Additional details are available on the Solar Decathlon website.