Sixty-Three Finalist Teams Vying to Be One of Two Grand Winners of Solar Decathlon 2021 Design Challenge
Today, the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon® announced the 63 Finalist Teams of the 2021 Design Challenge. These teams submitted detailed Design Proposals and were selected from the initial 103 Participating Teams, representing 75 collegiate institutions.
The Finalist Teams, representing 57 collegiate institutions, are competing in one of seven Divisions: Suburban Single-Family Housing, Urban Single-Family Housing, Attached Housing, Mixed-Use Multifamily Building, Elementary School, Office Building, and Retail Building.
The 57 collegiate institutions are listed below.
- Alexandria University, Egypt
- Appalachian State University, North Carolina, United States
- Ball State University, Indiana, United States
- California Polytechnic State University, California, United States
- Carleton University, Canada
- Columbia University, New York, United States
- Ferris State University, Michigan, United States
- Fitchburg State University, Massachusetts, United States
- Harvard University, Massachusetts, United States
- Illinois Institute of Technology, Illinois, United States
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India
- Kansas State University, Kansas, United States
- Kennesaw State University, Georgia, United States
- Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom
- Marywood University, Pennsylvania, United States
- Mississippi State University, Mississippi, United States
- Missouri University of Science and Technology, Missouri, United States
- Monash University, Australia
- Myongji University, South Korea
- National Institute of Design, India
- New York City College of Technology, New York, United States
- Northeastern University, Massachusetts, United States
- Northwestern University, Illinois, United States
- Oberlin College and Conservatory, Ohio, United States
- Queen's University, Canada
- Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, United States
- Ryerson University, Canada
- Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, India
- Simon Fraser University, Canada
- The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, New York, United States
- The University of Arizona, Arizona, United States
- The University of British Columbia, Canada
- The University of New Hampshire, New Hampshire, United States
- Thomas Jefferson University, Pennsylvania, United States
- University of California Los Angeles, California, United States
- University of California, Berkeley, California, United States
- University of Carthage, Tunisia
- University of Central Florida, Florida, United States
- University of Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
- University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, United States
- University of Colorado Denver, Colorado, United States
- University of Delaware, Delaware, United States
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, United States
- University of Manouba, Tunisia
- University of Missouri-Columbia, Missouri, United States
- University of Monastir, Tunisia
- University of Oregon, Oregon, United States
- University of Rochester, New York, United States
- University of Sousse, Tunisia
- University of the District of Columbia, DC, United States
- University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa
- University of Waterloo, Canada
- University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin, United States
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Virginia, United States
- Western Washington University, Washington, United States
- Yale University, Connecticut, United States
The Finalist Teams will present their projects to juries during the virtual Competition Event, April 15‒18, 2021. The event will also feature interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and the announcement of the 2020 Build Challenge winners.
During the Awards Ceremony, the Richard King Award will be presented. The first Richard King Award was given to the eponymous Solar Decathlon founder at the 2017 Solar Decathlon in Denver, Colorado. This year’s recipients in Faculty Advisor and Student Alumni categories will be honored for their contributions to the transition to a clean energy economy.
About the Solar Decathlon
The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon is a collegiate competition that challenges student teams to design and build highly efficient and innovative buildings powered by renewable energy. The Design Challenge is a one-to-two-semester, design-only competition, while the Build Challenge is a two-year design-build competition.
Funded by the Building Technologies Office, Solar Decathlon continues to push the envelope on the design of high-performance, efficient, affordable, innovative buildings while promoting student innovation, STEM education, and workforce development opportunities in the buildings industry.
Buildings account for 74% of electricity use, 39% of total energy use, and 35% of carbon emissions in the United States. Solar Decathlon supports a key element of our nation’s strategy for tackling climate challenges while creating jobs to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure and to deliver an equitable clean energy future.
Additional details are available on the Solar Decathlon website.