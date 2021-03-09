DOE Awards New Contract for Environmental Remediation Services at the DOE/National Nuclear Security Administration Naval Reactors Kesselr...

Cincinnati –Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) is awarding a new contract to RSI Services, LLC (Oak Ridge, TN), an 8(a) certified small business and Alaska Native Corporation, for cleanup services at the DOE/National Nuclear Security Administration Naval Reactors Kesselring Site, (KS) located in West Milton, NY.

This is an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from which Firm-Fixed-Price, Cost Reimbursement and Time and Materials task orders are anticipated to be issued during the performance period. The contract is valued at up to $22 million over 5 years.

The contractor will support the DOE mission at KS by performing the following services including, but not limited to environmental remediation; demolition and removal of legacy facilities; regulatory services; waste management and transportation; and all associated activities.