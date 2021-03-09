Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,950 in the last 365 days.

DOE Awards New Contract for Environmental Remediation Services at the DOE/National Nuclear Security Administration Naval Reactors Kesselr...

Cincinnati –Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) is awarding a new contract to RSI Services, LLC (Oak Ridge, TN), an 8(a) certified small business and Alaska Native Corporation, for cleanup services at the DOE/National Nuclear Security Administration Naval Reactors Kesselring Site, (KS) located in West Milton, NY.

This is an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from which Firm-Fixed-Price, Cost Reimbursement and Time and Materials task orders are anticipated to be issued during the performance period.  The contract is valued at up to $22 million over 5 years.

The contractor will support the DOE mission at KS by performing the following services including, but not limited to environmental remediation; demolition and removal of legacy facilities; regulatory services; waste management and transportation; and all associated activities.

 

You just read:

DOE Awards New Contract for Environmental Remediation Services at the DOE/National Nuclear Security Administration Naval Reactors Kesselr...

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.