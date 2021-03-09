Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How to Design a Fiscal Strategy in a Resource-Rich Country: Guidance Note on the Excel Template (v1.0)

Author/Editor:

Olivier Basdevant ; John Hooley ; Eslem Imamoglu

Publication Date:

March 9, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Link to data for this title

Summary:

This guidance note describes how to use the Excel-based template developed by the Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD) of the IMF accompanying the note “How to Design a Fiscal Strategy in a Resource-Rich Country.” This template uses data inputs to generate simulations of fiscal policy dynamics. It helps IMF teams and country authorities in RRCs analyze trade-offs associated with alternative fiscal strategies for the use of public resource wealth. Visualizing these trade-offs and assessing their sensitivity to underlying macroeconomic assumptions can help inform policymakers on the most appropriate fiscal strategy, given country-specific circumstances.

Series:

How-To Note No. 2021/002

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

March 9, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513568805/2522-7912

Stock No:

HTNEA2021002

Format:

Paper

