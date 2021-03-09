Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wonderful Women in Business: Alii Calii Fashion - A Day Late But Not A Thread Short

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alii Calii Fashion is a Southern Boutique with a West Coast Vibe. With the current and hottest fashion available. From Sunglasses to Shoes, plus everything that falls in between. Owner Letisha Banks started Alii Calii Fashions in July 2015 with the knowledge that a woman’s wardrobe can change a woman’s stride in her walk. It has been said many times, when you look good you feel good.

Letisha Banks was born in Modesto, Ca, but raised in The Bay Area of Sunny California. She spent many years traveling with her mother (Retired US Army). Being an Army brat taught Ms. Banks about different styles all over the world. She uses that knowledge to help empower women through clothing and accessories. 

Her online boutique offers collections for women who seek to express themselves through effortless and individual style with the latest fashion trends including apparel, accessories, and now even shoes. From Retro Sunglasses to the hottest handbags Alii Calii Fashion has the latest and greatest.

Thank you for becoming part of the Alii Calii Fashion’s Family. Please stay awhile, roam the racks, and grab you some of these dope items.

Attachment 


Letisha Banks
Alii Calii Fashions
5108293287
info@aliicaliifashions.com

