Accumen Appoints David Levine as Vice President and General Manager of its Medical Post-processing Company 3DR Labs

“I want to take this opportunity to salute David Ferguson, who built 3DR from the ground up to become the largest and most respected 3D post-processing lab in the US. David leads with character, integrity and deep industry knowledge, and those qualities, which he instilled in his company, have contributed greatly to its success. David’s partnership and experience were invaluable as we rapidly ramped up to meet the ballooning industry imaging needs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish him every success as he embarks on his next adventure,” said Accumen Chief Executive Officer BG Porter.

“I have had the pleasure of working with David Levine in his previous position as a Client Account Lead for Accumen, managing operations teams supporting a 40+ hospital network. David helped Accumen to grow from a business startup to a national company. He is a Lean Six Sigma industrial engineer with strong people skills and a compelling vision for expanding our radiology business. I am confident that we are putting 3DR in good hands,” added Mr. Porter.

“I am excited and energized to begin my new role at 3DR and looking forward to increasing the breadth and depth of radiology services that we can offer to our clients,” said Mr. Levine. “Use of artificial intelligence is enabling us to greatly increase the amount of actionable healthcare information that can be gleaned from medical scans. Our new partnerships with companies such as Resonance Health, Imbio, and icometrix are enriching the diagnostic capability of those scans and allowing us to provide hospitals with more insightful results for their physicians and patients. I relish the opportunity to build more powerful partnerships for 3DR and our clients.”

Mr. Levine and Mr. Ferguson are implementing a three-month transition plan to assure 3DR customers enjoy the consistent, high-quality service they have come to expect.

About 3DR Labs

3DR Labs, an Accumen company, is the largest, most respected 3D medical post-processing lab in the nation with more than 900 hospital clients. 3DR Labs processes more than 300,000 scans per year through its AHRT trained radiologic technologists, all based in the United States. The lab is open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

