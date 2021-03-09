Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Hosts Board Training Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG NTX) announces Board Seminar: Four Foundations of Communication, a training webinar for board members on March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

PMG NTX is committed to providing the resources, skills, and training needed to help board members lead their communities with confidence. As part of that commitment, the branch is offering a free virtual board seminar about effective communication for current board members and potential clients.

The webinar will feature guest speaker Stacy King, an executive coach, consultant, communicator, and motivator who will challenge guests to reimagine their life paths and explore options to become a better version of themselves. Encouraging a purposeful transformation through a process of exploration, growth, and achievement, Ms. King’s mission is to promote a more focused reflection of one’s self.

“Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas takes pride in our dedication to serving board members with educational opportunities and access to effective training that provide them with the skills to best lead their communities,” stated Mark Southall, AMS®, PCAM®, CPM®, PMG NTX president. “Board education events like this communication webinar are an extension of our promise to provide the best management services available. We hope interested board members will join us in an evening of discovery and learning."

For Dallas-area registrants, please email Donna Walker at dwalker@principal-mgm.com with your title and association name.

For Fort Worth-area registrants, please email Maria Rust at mrust@principal-mgm.com with your title and association name.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

